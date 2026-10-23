Asian backing boosts Gianni Infantino’s hopes of fourth term as Fifa president

Fifa president Gianni Infantino speaking with Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa in June 2025 during the Fifa Club World Cup in Miami. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Gianni Infantino’s prospects of securing a fourth term as Fifa president have been given a significant boost after the Asian Football Confederation officially offered its backing on Friday.

Infantino has been under pressure since it emerged on July 28th that he had sidelined the Fifa Council and national associations over a plan to sell stakes in a company to run the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors.

On August 10th, AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa co-signed a letter along with his counterparts at two other continental confederations – Europe and Concacaf, made up of North and Central American nations plus the Caribbean – which was heavily critical of the plan.

At that time Sheikh Salman is believed to have supported the idea of Infantino resigning and leaving with dignity.

However, Infantino has since consolidated his base, winning unanimous support in Africa and having already secured backing from key Asian nations including Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He also counts on significant support in South America and Oceania.

Now Sheikh Salman has confirmed Infantino has the backing of the confederation at its Congress in Bangkok.

“Our greatest strength lies in our unity, and we have all seen the historic heights Asian football can achieve when we stand together,” Sheikh Salman told the Congress in quotes reported on the AFC website.

“The Asian game’s remarkable journey and historic achievements are deeply rooted in the strong partnership, trust, and shared vision that we share as one united family.

“As we look toward a brighter and more competitive future, our solidarity remains our greatest strength. We are ready to move forward, united in support of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.”

Opposition to Infantino is now largely centred in Europe. Uefa said in August it had lost confidence in Infantino over the private investor plan and has pledged to identify a credible alternative candidate to stand against him in the election in Morocco next March.

The deadline for candidates to be submitted is November 18th.

Earlier this week, Uefa wrote to Fifa seeking answers to a series of questions linked to Infantino’s leadership, including the private investor plan but also his handling of the Folarin Balogun case, the World Cup final half-time show and hydration breaks at those finals.