Four St Pat’s players named in League of Ireland team of the year

Four St Patrick’s Athletic players have been named in League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division Team of the Year.

The team contains two players who travelled for the World Cup, goalkeeper Joseph Anang for Ghana and most notably centre-back Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes for Cape Verde, who starred as his team reached the knockout stages.

Anang is joined by Luke Turner, Kian Leavy and Joe Redmond in the team, voted for by the players. Lopes is one of three Shamrock Rovers players in the side, as well as Graham Burke and Tunmise Sobowale.

Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy is named in midfield, with Derry’s Michael Duffy and Dundalk’s Daryl Horgan on the wings. In-form Waterford and Ireland under-21 striker Tommy Lonergan is named as striker.

PFAI Men’s Premier Division Team of the Year: Joseph Anang (St Patrick’s Athletic); Tunmise Sobowale (Shamrock Rovers), Joe Redmond (St Patrick’s Athletic), Pico Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Luke Turner (St Patrick’s Athletic); Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Kian Leavy (St Patrick’s Athletic), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers); Daryl Horgan (Dundalk), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Michael Duffy (Derry City).