Declan Rice strikes late for Arsenal to deny Bayern Munich in blockbuster

Champions League: Bayern 2 (Davies 35, Kane 61 pen) Arsenal 2 (Eze 25, Rice 82)

It is as if Harry Kane cannot get enough of tormenting Arsenal. The Bayern Munich striker has plenty of form from his Tottenham days. He remains the top scorer in north London derby history with 14 goals. He made an impact yet again here and yet it was not a night when he had the final word. That honour fell to Declan Rice, the Arsenal midfielder storming into the Bayern area in the 82nd minute to guide home a low finish that Kane would have been proud to call his own.

Arsenal were hunting their latest statement result. Only once had they ever won away against Bayern – the 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 second-leg in 2013, although it did not prevent an away goals exit. Mikel Arteta was an Arsenal player that night. When Eberechi Eze, who came on for the injured Bukayo Saka in the 10th minute, gave them the lead in the 25th minute, their hopes surged.

Enter Kane. He wore his playmaker’s hat; some of his passing was sumptuous and it was his assist for Alphonso Davies that helped Bayern to draw level. He wore his finisher’s one, too, scoring from the penalty spot to put his team in charge. It meant he had scored in 10 consecutive Champions League ties; one short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. There is a reason why Kane is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday.

Rice loosened Bayern’s grip. It was a lovely goal from him and Arsenal even hinted at a late winner, Jurriën Timber drawing a tip over from Manuel Neuer in stoppage time. Bayern had wanted revenge for their 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last season. They did not get it.

Arsenal knew they were inside a fortress. Bayern had not lost a Champions League group or league phase tie at their own stadium since the 3-2 reverse against Manchester City in December 2013, 40 games ago. The following 39 featured 37 wins and two draws.

Arteta’s idea was to go pretty much as strong as possible with his line-up. He made just two changes, Jurriën Timber for Ben White and Noni Madueke for Eze, albeit the latter was not on the bench for long. Saka had tussled with Davies and it looked innocuous. The alarm bells rang when Saka grabbed his thigh and went to ground, waving his hand in the air.

Was it possible for the Arsenal support to think that Bayern had been stripped of their fear factor in the line behind Kane? Michael Olise was suspended, Jamal Musiala was injured and Luis Díaz was surprisingly a substitute. Bayern were without the midfielder Joshua Kimmich for personal reasons.

Arteta moved Madueke over to his more natural position on the right wing when he introduced Eze on the left and Bayern will still be wondering how the latter was afforded so much space up the inside channel on that flank to put Arsenal in front.

It was a fabulous ball from Martin Ødegaard, who was in the mood at the outset, full of sharp turns and urgency, and Eze had the time to let it bounce before shooting first time into the far corner. An offside flag killed the Arsenal celebrations and there was one of those weird waits before the video assistant referee ruled that Eze was in fact onside.

Harry Kane scores a penalty for Bayern. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Getty Images

Kane was booed by the Arsenal fans. Of course he was. He dropped deep to link the play and there was a moment in the 17th minute when he started a move with a pass from inside his own penalty area. There was a glorious ping over Gabriel Magalhães, who was the last Arsenal defender, for Ismael Saibari on 23 minutes, though his team-mate could not control, and Kane’s fingerprints were all over the equaliser. He was on halfway when he sculpted the low through-ball for Davies, which took Timber out of the equation. The Bayern winger’s finish was clinical.

Bayern had other chances in the first half, none better than the one for Serge Gnabry, the former Arsenal winger, in the 21st minute. It was Kane who began the attack, taking a quick goal kick – yes, really – and Gnabry was the man over on the right when the Bayern forwards worked it that way. Arsenal were caught cold. Gnabry’s shot was too close to David Raya. Kane also saw Ezri Konsa produce a fine block to keep him out.

It is never anything other than a pleasure to be at the Allianz for a showpiece match. All the staples were present and correct. The en masse scarf waving. The slightly slapstick oompah band notes. The fans at either end of the ground calling to each other. The non-stop drumbeat and song from the Südkurve, who also bounced as one at times.

The pregame surprise had been the sight of Vincent Kompany in the Bayern dugout; the manager made a Lazarus-like rise from his sickbed and the action after the restart kept the blood pumping. Arsenal thought they had gone back ahead when Bruno Guimarães rose to meet Declan Rice’s corner only for Neuer to make an extraordinary save.

The goalkeeper touched the ball up and on to the crossbar and away. Shades of Gordon Banks from Pelé. It was Raya’s turn next; his save to keep out Dayot Upamecano’s close-range header from Gnabry’s cross was of the highest order.

It was interesting to watch Kane after the penalty was awarded for handball against Timber. Bayern had worked the ball back to their No 9 and, when he shot, Timber’s arm was outstretched. Kane went through his mental processes. He could see Raya did not retreat to his line for what felt like an age. Kane then delayed even longer. He was in total control. He stuttered before banging the ball hard into the right-hand corner.

Bayern were close to putting the game to bed. Konrad Laimer dragged narrowly past the far post when well-placed but it was Arsenal who showed their fighting spirit. Eze was excellent. When the opportunity knocked for Rice after a pass from the substitute, Viktor Gyökeres, he made no mistake. – Guardian