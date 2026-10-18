Noni Madueke breaks Nottingham Forest’s resistance as dogged Arsenal edge to victory

Premier League: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 1 [Madueke 80]

The theme before kick-off was blanks. Or, more precisely, whether either team could stop firing them at the City Ground. It is a detail to make Oliver Glasner extremely uncomfortable that his Nottingham Forest team had still to score at their home stadium. Arsenal, meanwhile, had drawn 0-0 on each of their previous two visits to this part of the East Midlands.

Forest’s frustrations under their new manager go on. It was another spirited performance from them, bits to like, especially a full throttle performance from Liam Delap in the number 9 position. But, for the fifth time under Glasner in all competitions, there was not a goal to celebrate in front of the club’s home fans.

It was a game that came to feel increasingly set up for the famous terrace chant. One-nil to the Ars-en-nal. Or, as the travelling hordes would have it, one-nil to the champions. Arsenal did not play well. They created little, finishing with just one shot of target. How Noni Madueke made it count.

On as a half-time substitute, the winger took a pass from Declan Rice in the 80th minute and had only one thing on his mind. To cut inside from the left and unload. The connection was pure and that was when he caught a break, which he has worked to earn after a difficult start to the season. The ball deflected off Jair Cunha and flew past the Forest goalkeeper, Matz Sels.

Forest refused to accept the inevitable. Chris Wood, on as a substitute, delayed too long and saw Rice block. Murillo, all of all players, danced inside from the left and curled just off target. And Delap was denied at the death by a thunderous Ezri Konsa block tackle. But it did feel inevitable. Arsenal had not forgotten their previous away fixture – the 3-0 defeat at Brighton. It remains the only blot on their season.

Liam Delap of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Gabriel of Arsenal at the City Ground. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal had kicked off six points behind Manchester City, who have been perfect on the field in the league this season. Will it matter when the sanctions for their rule breaches are meted out? All Arsenal can do is play the situation as it stands and there was a boost for them here when the teamsheets dropped, and Morgan Gibbs-White, Forest’s key attacking midfielder, was out with a calf injury. He was a big miss.

Glasner said that shooting practice had been a major part of his training sessions during the week and how the home crowd wanted to see something from their team in front of goal. The game was framed from a Forest point of view by the extraordinary number of openings they had blown in the 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend; they had eight big chances, according to the statisticians. They were never going to get anything like that number against Arsenal.

Arteta’s team hogged the ball. As they were always likely to do. Bruno Guimarães looked to push up at the outset and combine with Martin Ødegaard, who occupied the number 10 position. Rice was the nominal holding midfielder. Arsenal were determined to be patient but it was flat and predictable from them before the interval.

Arsenal played their patterns. They tried to suck the life out of the home crowd, working on the principle that it is difficult for fans to get animated if their team do not have the ball. The first half drifted by in a lazy Sunday afternoon haze, no shots on target for either side.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in action at the City Ground. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Arsenal have been a little barren in first halves this season. This was the seventh time in 10 matches since the Community Shield that they had failed to score. It has not been a problem but they needed to raise their levels for the second-half.

Arteta’s first change was Madueke for Eberechi Eze on the left wing; an admission that the latter had failed to exert an influence. There was also a triple substitution on 66 minutes, the Arsenal manager sending on Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino and Viktor Gyökeres for Ben White, Guimarães and Havertz. He needed to shake things up because nothing was happening for his team. It was Forest who pushed after the restart, with Delap continuing to put himself about.

The minutes ticked down, the contest narrowing to a fine point and we waited to see whether there could be a moment, one big chance. Ødegaard almost provided it in the 72nd minute when he released Timber with a lovely pass up the inside right. When Timber pulled back, Rice lifted wastefully high.

Glasner’s decision to introduce Ibrahim Sangaré for Dan Ndoye shortly afterwards was telling. Sangaré’s mission was to bolster the Forest midfield and yet he was slow to react to a half-cleared ball. When Rice played the pass, Madueke took over. — Guardian