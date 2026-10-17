Premier League round-up: Alexander Isak seals comeback win for Liverpool against nine-man Brentford

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal during the Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Brentford 1 [Lewis-Potter 44] Liverpool 2 [Munoz 62; Isak 70]

Alexander Isak marked his return from injury with the winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat nine-man Brentford 2-1.

The Reds were misfiring as they trailed to Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-half goal, but the match turned on a needless red card for Brentford’s Yehor Yarmoliuk on the stroke of half-time.

Victor Munoz hauled Liverpool level after the break before Isak struck with his fifth goal of the season.

Brentford then lost Vitaly Janelt to a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Swedish striker Isak had missed the previous two matches but was able start alongside Florian Wirtz and recent signing Bradley Barcola in a £350 million frontline.

Manchester City 3 [Foden 19; Haaland 34, 69] Ipswich Town 2 [Maeda 21; Flemming 90 pen]

Erling Haaland struck twice as defiant Manchester City marched on at the top of the Premier League by holding on for a 3-2 win over Ipswich.

Phil Foden was also on target at the Etihad Stadium but City needed to survive a nervy finish after a Zian Flemming penalty gave the visitors late hope.

It was City’s second successive league victory since the club were found guilty of serious breaches of the competition’s financial regulations last month.

It also maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca and lifted them six points clear of champions Arsenal at the top of the table.

Promoted Ipswich rallied to cancel out Foden’s opener through former Celtic forward Daizen Maeda but Haaland’s double, taking his tally for the campaign to 12 in all competitions, looked to have reasserted City’s authority.

The Norwegian was denied a hat-trick by VAR, and the game ended in frantic fashion, but City had done enough.

Fulham 1 [Iwobi 33] Hull City 0

Fulham’s winless run under Alvaro Arbeloa was finally ended by an entertaining 1-0 victory over Hull at Craven Cottage.

Alex Iwobi struck the winner in the 33rd minute to lift the home side off the foot of the Premier League table and out of the bottom three, though goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis will wonder how he ever let the shot spill through him.

It meant valuable breathing room for Arbeloa whose position had come under scrutiny after failing to win any of his first six league matches in charge, though a red card in the final seconds for Ryan Sessegnon for leaving his studs on Robinio Vaz marred the afternoon.

Fulham had dropped eight points from winning positions this season, including five when they had led inside the final two minutes, and their wastefulness after going in front was alarming, if not ultimately costly.

Gonzalo Garcia in particular spurned a golden opportunity when he headed against the crossbar with the six-yard box to himself. It was the kind of chance the former Real Madrid striker was brought in to bury, and Fulham may yet find their position remains perilous if they continue to give up chances like this.

Hull were a pale impression of the team that had begun the season with such attacking ambition, and the passiveness with which they approached a game against the side propping up the league will have been of concern for Sergej Jakirovic.