‘Like being a shit celebrity’: Inside the world of top-level football referees

Jon Moss had the best line to sum up the life of a top-level referee. “Like being a shit celebrity,” the former Premier League whistler told author William Ralston. Famous, but without the good bits.

Moss was a referee for nearly a quarter of a century and made it right to the top of the English game, doing hundreds and hundreds of games. Yet even though he was demonstrably an excellent ref, trusted and respected by enough people who matter to have made a long top-flight career out of it, you still find that almost half his Wikipedia entry is devoted to his mistakes. Why would anyone bother?

Ralston’s new book, The Impossible Job, is a brilliant treatment of exactly that question. For four years, Ralston immersed himself in the world of football refereeing, from qualifying himself to take games in the lower leagues to sitting down with the referee of the World Cup final. The result is one of the best soccer books in years, drilling into every conceivable corner of the world of referees.

“In the beginning,” Ralston says, “a lot of referees go into it because they want to be involved in the game. A lot of referees I spoke to are former players – they either played the game to a reasonably high level and had professional ambitions but injury struck, as happened with Daniel Siebert, the German referee who did the Champions League final this year. Or they simply weren’t quite good enough to make the cut. So they end up falling into refereeing.

“At the higher level, money is obviously a factor. The top referees are well paid, they can make a career out of it. And then there’s the drive to get as far as you can, to get the bigger games, get into the Champions League, do the World Cup and so on. But there was also something deeper which I discovered, which nearly all referees I spoke to mentioned, regardless of the level – it’s the thrill of refereeing a game well.

“Take someone like Clement Turpin, the French referee who is one of the best in the world. His thrill is very precise. It’s that moment of blowing the whistle and that walk from the middle of the pitch to the locker room. Those five minutes are like purely blissful for him. Because the pain of getting a match wrong is so severe that that creates a massive satisfaction when you get it right.”

French referee Clement Turpin disallows a penalty for England after a VAR review during the 2026 World Cup. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

It seems like a rum deal, all in all. Or at least that’s the conclusion plenty of normal people reading Ralston’s book will surely come to. A few minutes of benign satisfaction after a game doesn’t feel like commensurate reward, given that the downside risks are so severe.

Ralston has stories in his book of referees who’ve had their addresses published, who’ve needed security outside their hotel room, whose families have been targeted. One chap, a second-hand car salesman in real life, had a customer rip up an agreed contract as soon as he realised who he was dealing with.

Not quite at the level of death threats, fair enough. But still surely enough of a pain in the hoop to be better off doing almost anything else with your spare time.

“It’s a fair point,” Ralston says. “But I will say that having refereed myself at the lower levels, that addiction, that thrill really is quite satisfying. I mean, I sometimes wonder why I go out but I do look forward to it. I’m refereeing on Friday and I know that walk off the field after doing it is really satisfying.

“Obviously I don’t have any of the costs of it like you’d get at the top level. My family aren’t threatened or anything like that. I’m doing it at a very low level so the costs are far lower. But that rush is quite severe. I do get it.”

For the book, Ralston interviewed the likes of Anthony Taylor, one of the highest-profile referees in the Premier League. He sat down for lunch with José María Sánchez Martínez a few hours before he refereed the 2024 El Clásico at the Bernabeu. He tracked down some of the referees whose mistakes were among the most notorious in modern football history – Tom Henning Ovrebo (Chelsea v Barcelona, 2009), Martin Hansson (France v Ireland, the Thierry Henry game). It took a lot of time and effort to get some of them to talk but when they did, he found they were mad keen to tell their story.

[ Ken Early: Thierry Henry, a missed flight, and the invisible hand of historyOpens in new window ]

“It was difficult in the beginning because the organisations around them want to protect them as much as possible. Those organisations have a bit of a difficult job because they also want to humanise them. They want to show the skill of their job, but they also don’t want to go and allow journalists to go and ask them scandalous questions that will create headlines about previous decisions. It’s a really difficult balance.

“But, yeah, once they got talking the referees were really open and they were really open about talking about the challenges of their job. And I think generally they want to talk about that complexity. They want people to understand the invisible complexities of their role. But I just don’t think that they’ve really been permitted in the past, and I think that they’ve probably been very wary of journalists.”

It makes for a fascinating read. The chapter on the difficulties faced in the UK by referees of colour is eye-opening and depressing. There’s a wild chapter detailing the crusade by former Arsenal supremo David Dein, now in his 80s but uncommonly obsessed with the concept of Pure Time. And, of course, there’s the mist of VAR hanging over everything, always.

On the whole, referees are pro-VAR. It has particularly improved the lives of linesmen, who no longer have to worry about turning a game on a dodgy offside, since VAR will act as a safety net. But as Ralston shows in the book, while there’s a huge difference between being an on-pitch ref and sitting in a silent room checking for mistakes, we instinctively treat both impostors just the same.

“We do, absolutely. We treat the two jobs as if they’re the same thing. But one of the big things you learn about on-pitch referee is that it’s more about managing the emotions of 22 players sometimes than it is about the laws of the game. There are so many decisions that have a grey area, that are 50-50.

“And if there’s a decision to be made around a yellow card, that takes place in the context of on-pitch relationships that you’ve been forming throughout the game. But the VAR isn’t subject to any of that. Obviously he can hear the conversations but he’s not the one who has to keep control over the players and stop a game from spiralling.

“Sometimes though the VAR will intervene and give a decision that might be technically correct. It might technically be a foul. But realistically, the game doesn’t need to be stopped there. The on-pitch referee has a better feel for what is happening in the game . . . That’s the psychological battle every single referee and VAR is facing.”

The Impossible Job by William Ralston is out now, published by Penguin Books.