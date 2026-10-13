‘We want to be better’: Carla Ward urges Ireland to build on eight-goal lead over Kazakhstan

(From left) Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva during Republic of Ireland training at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday in advance of Tuesday's World Cup playoff second leg against Kazakhstan at the Cork stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

World Cup playoff semi-final, second leg: Republic of Ireland (8) v Kazakhstan (0), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Tuesday, 7.30pm – Live on RTÉ2

Mostly good problems lie ahead for the Republic of Ireland. Carla Ward’s coaching staff can begin to prepare for next month’s World Cup playoff final against Belgium or Poland before their semi-final second leg even kicks off in Cork on Tuesday night.

Kazakhstan are not a competitive international team, as seen during the 8-0 loss in Astana last Friday.

Belgium take a 1-0 lead to Gdańsk after a goal by Elena Dhont in Leuven gave them a slight advantage over a Polish side led by the exceptional Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor.

The 5pm kick-off in Poland means the Irish players will know the opposition blocking their path to the World Cup in Brazil next summer, even as they engage in what amounts to a training-ground exercise against part-timers.

The Kazakhstan game holds some value for Ward, mainly because Abbie Larkin is growing into a vital player for her country as well as her club, Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old’s form demands a start, yet Marissa Sheva is equally important to how Ireland operate under their English coach.

It was Larkin’s late finish that secured promotion to Nations League A, at Belgium’s expense, in October 2025, but it was Sheva who scored in the two victories against Poland during World Cup qualifying in April.

Denise O'Sullivan is looking forward to representing Ireland in front of family members at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

If they both start, then Emily Murphy or Kyra Carusa will have to make way.

Sheva and Katie McCabe were suspended for last Friday’s victory in Kazakhstan while Denise O’Sullivan’s knee was spared the long-haul flights to Central Asia.

“Katie and Denise will play,” Ward confirmed. “Let me be really clear, we are going to try and step up again. We want to be front-footed, we want to be better. Them two, arguably, are two of Ireland’s greatest ever players. Why wouldn’t they go back in?”

Presuming McCabe will play at left wing back, Chloe Mustaki would shift to centre half as Jessie Stapleton drops to the bench. That in itself is a tough call on Stapleton but Mustaki was superb in Astana.

As O’Sullivan returns to midfield alongside Megan Connolly, Sheva and Larkin appear to be challenging for the remaining position in behind Carusa.

Someone has to give way. Sheva is the engine within Ward’s system, where every player is expected to cover every blade of grass without possession before springing into rapid counterattacks.

Having Sheva or Larkin and Crystal Palace midfielder Shanade Hopcroft to come off the bench brings genuine strength in depth to an Ireland squad that was beginning to grow old together.

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward has urged her players not to let up in the second leg against Kazakhstan in Cork on Tuesday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“I was saying to the group this morning that it is good now to have really strong competition everywhere,” said Ward. “Jamie [Finn] came [into midfield for O’Sullivan] and did tremendously well.

“We’ve got a really good group. They want to drive and push each other all the time. We are not just a team built on culture any more, we are a bloody good football team.”

O’Sullivan was devastated to be suspended for the last international at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a 3-2 victory against the Netherlands in June when Amber Barrett scored a late winner.

“I love playing here,” said O’Sullivan, who recently returned to America with Gotham FC in New Jersey after a brief period at Liverpool.

“It is really, really special, my family being here. The whole of Cork has supported me throughout my career. In particular, people from Knocknaheeny. They always come down to watch the games.”

Ireland’s two-legged playoff final against Belgium or Poland will be played between November 26th and December 5th, with the second leg at home.

IRELAND (possible): Brosnan; Patten, Hayes, Mustaki; Mannion, Connolly, O’Sullivan, McCabe; Murphy, Larkin; Carusa.