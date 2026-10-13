Ireland set up World Cup playoff against Poland in December

Ireland's Lucy Quinn and Kyra Carusa celebrate after the victory over Kazakhstan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

World Cup playoff semi-final, second leg: Republic of Ireland 4 [Stapleton 40; McCabe 48; Quinn 70; O’Sullivan 73] Kazakhstan 0 – Ireland win 12-0 on agg

The Republic of Ireland must outlast Poland over two legs, to be held in Gdańsk, and at the Aviva Stadium on December 5th, to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil next summer.

Poland are familiar opposition, having narrowly lost twice to Ireland in four days in April to finish bottom of a qualification group that also included France and the Netherlands.

Ireland managed to figure out the Poles, but the threat of Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor remains a serious concern if Carla Ward’s team are to join the 18 countries that have already qualified for the 32-team competition.

The attendance of 10,344 inside Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be disappointed to lose the next international to the Aviva as it has become a popular destination for young fans.

The steady flow of fathers and daughters, who stalled for food in the Marina Market on the easy walk to the home of Cork GAA, might be tempted to catch a train to Dublin on the first Saturday in December.

Framing this playoff semi-final, second leg as a training ground exercise in the match preview was inaccurate. If that had been the case, the Ireland head coach would have blown her whistle long before Jessie Stapleton made it 9-0 on aggregate in the 40th minute.

Jessie Stapleton celebrates scoring Ireland's first goal with Aoife Mannion. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The previous 39 minutes elapsed without a proper chance being created as the girls in green took turns putting angled crosses into a crowded Kazakhstan box.

Abbie Larkin and Emily Murphy led the line but Ireland lacked a target woman, namely Kyra Carusa, whose benching should work to her advantage come the playoff final.

Ireland cannot do without the San Diego-born striker. They also lacked urgency and motivation, which was understandable after the 8-0 result in Astana last Friday all but guaranteed progress to a playoff final with Poland.

The first leg is expected to be played at the Polsat Plus Arena in Gdańsk on Tuesday, December 1st, with the second leg set for a 5pm kick-off at the Aviva on the following Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pajor scored twice against Belgium in a 3-2 win that forced a penalty shoot-out as the sides finished level 3-3 on aggregate. Pajor missed Pland’s second spot-kick but, for a change, her team-mates covered for their star turn with Natalia Padilla hitting the fifth penalty to surprise the higher ranked Belgians.

Ward was gushing in praise of Pajor before the sides met six months ago, when Ireland won 3-2 away and 1-0 at home, but Belgium would have been a tougher assignment.

Meanwhile, back in the Páirc, Denise O’Sullivan had a valid claim for a penalty waved away by the Czech referee Michaela Pachtová. The Cork midfielder showed her quality to spin away from Aida Gaistenova only to be sandwiched off the ball by Gaistenova and Karina Zhumabaikyzy.

Katie McCabe fires home Ireland's second goal against Kazakhstan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Eventually, five minutes before the break, Ireland cracked the Kazakh low-block when Stapleton rewarded Anna Patten’s curling cross to send a bullet header beyond Angelina Portnova.

McCabe struck her 35th Ireland goal early in the second half. The arrival of Marissa Sheva was immediately visible; the versatile Sunderland player initiated the attack that invited McCabe to rifle a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Lucy Quinn showed her enduring value to the squad by coming into the contest to curl a third goal that made it 11-0 on aggregate.

Having missed the famous 3-2 defeat of the Netherlands in Cork last summer, O’Sullivan was determined to leave an impression on her latest trip home from Gotham FC in New Jersey. When Stapleton surged into the box and drew a save from Portnova, the local midfielder made it 4-0.

The goal helped her to be named player of the match, but it was her relentless work rate that continues to inspire her team-mates.

Ward also made use of this fixture by starting Shanade Hopcroft and Hayley Nolan. It was instructive and while nobody had a poor game, Sheva and Larkin are becoming too important to be held until the second half of the first leg in Gdańsk. Carusa and Caitlin Hayes also look certain to return to either end of the pitch.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brosnan; Mannion (Quinn, 63), Patten (Toland, 46), Nolan, Stapleton, McCabe; Hopcroft (Sheva, 46), O’Sullivan, Connolly; Larkin (Barrett, 63), Murphy (Carusa, 81).

KAZAKHSTAN: Portnova; Burova, Viasspva, Nurusheva, Nizamutdinova (Sadykova, 63), Babshuk; Gaistenova, Zhumabaikyzy (Norbayeva, 46), Turlybekova (Shustova, 79); Satygaliyeva (Popova, 63), Bibossynova (Rakhatzhan, 88).

Referee: Michaela Pachtová (Czech Republic).