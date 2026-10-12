Stephen Bradley says four red cards shown after Shamrock Rovers’ win over Bohemians

Tempers flare between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians players after their match in Tallaght on Monday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has said three players and the Bohemians coach Stephen McDonnell were red-carded by referee Rob Hennessy after the Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium on Monday night.

Rovers beat Bohemians 2-1, thanks to a 76th-minute winning goal from Dylan Watts, to go six points clear of St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohs at the top of the Premier Division with three games remaining in their campaign, while St Pat’s have four left.

At the full-time whistle, a fight broke out on the pitch as players from both teams came together.

“What I am being told is one of the players threw a dig at young Michael [Noonan] from behind,” said Bradley. “I think that is what started it.

“The ref [Hennessy] just informed me that a few players have been sent off from both teams after the game.

“For Bohs, I think Dawson Devoy and [assistant coach] Stephen O’Donnell. For us it was Naj [Razi] and Michael [Noonan].”

The suspension for violent conduct is three games, so it is possible any dismissed players will not play against this season.

“We are playing to win a league, they are not,” Bradley added. “We need players, we need people ready for the next three games, we don’t need to get dragged into that.

“A lot of talking went on there, in terms of silly stuff. There seems to be a pattern, every time around the pitch the same people are involved in it. Even when it is different clubs, like Shels and Pats, the same people are involved.”

Bradley would not say who he was referring to.

“Look at the pattern, it is quite clear to see. I am not the first one to say this, it is the same people.”

Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds was not available to respond to Bradley’s allegation as the north Dublin club are boycotting the media to protest against fixture scheduling by the FAI.