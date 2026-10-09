Waterford stun Bohemians at Dalymount to reach FAI Cup final

FAI Cup semi-final: Bohemians 0 Waterford 2 (Mawene 51, Lonergan 58)

Waterford bridged a 22-year gap to reach the FAI Cup final after belatedly sparking to life with a devastating seven-minute spell in the second-half that left Bohemians wondering what on earth had just happened.

For 51 minutes, the Gypsies were in control of this semi-final, wracking up chance after chance, leaving supporters to question when, not if, they would score.

But Waterford – who haven’t won this trophy since 1980 – had other ideas and showed them how, scoring from their first two opportunities of the game.

Noah Mawene set the Blues on their way and Tommy Lonergan continued his own fine form to secure their ticket to the Aviva Stadium showpiece for the first time since 2004. Lonergan is certainly the man of the moment, having scored four goals for Ireland’s under-21s in the recent international window.

But he also mucked in to clear a Bohemians effort off the line in the first-half, a sliding doors moment for the visitors as the game could have easily unravelled at that point, such was the pressure they were under.

Bohs still have a league title to play for and must park this frustration heading for leaders Shamrock Rovers on Monday night. But starved of silverware since 2010, the manner in which they let this opportunity slip through their grasp will sting. So be it, Waterford will argue, as Bohs were wasteful when it mattered.

Dayle Rooney dejected after Bohemians conceding a second goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

They showed great intensity throughout the first-half and dominated all aspects of play, leaving Waterford scrambling at the back and without chances of their own at the opposite end. And yet for all Bohemians’ endeavour, Waterford had them where they wanted – going in scoreless at the break.

How it remained so is a wonder, as the Gypsies – benefiting from a strong breeze – attacked early and often with clever, intricate moves posing all sorts of questions for the visitors in the final third, while Dawson Devoy and Jordan Flores orchestrated attack after attack from midfield.

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen McMullan did well to parry a ferocious Flores drive from 40-yards before denying Devoy from closer range, after Bohs saw a penalty appeal waved away when Mawene clipped Connor Parsons in the build-up.

Bohemians’ high-octane approach was serving them well at this point and they continued to pepper Waterford all the way to the break. McMullan’s save with his chest to thwart Douglas Jame-Taylor from six yards kept Waterford in the hunt, but James-Taylor should have scored, and team-mates were not shy in telling him.

Still, the pressure kept coming and Patrick Hickey must have thought his header off a corner was going in before Lonergan stuck out a boot to clear the ball off the line with McMullan beaten. After his brace in Ireland’s famous win over England on Tuesday, Lonergan wasn’t afraid to roll the sleeves up.

Bohs were playing with a swagger and they were puncturing Waterford’s defence with repeated raids down both flanks, low balls into the box causing all sorts of issues for Graham Coughlan’s big defenders. Home fans were preparing to celebrate when McMullan dropped a Ross Tierney header near his line, only to recover in a scramble.

The Gypsies faithful cheered their team off at half-time, energised by what they had seen and believing it was only a matter of time before one of their many punches would land. But Waterford had other ideas and silenced Dalymount Park with the opening goal after 51 minutes.

Waterford’s Noah Mawene celebrates scoring the opening goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Benny Couto hurled a big throw into the box that James-Taylor headed clear, but only as far as Mawene. He met the ball at full stride and unleashed a powerful shot from 20 yards that smashed into the ground and beat outstretched goalkeeper Paul Walters as it started to climb again at pace.

From nowhere, Waterford were suddenly alive and had more punishment to dish on Bohemians for failing to make hay during that first-half show of strength.

Seven minutes after their opening goal, the Blues doubled their lead with Lonergan slotting home after Padraig Amond expertly dealt with a long punt down the pitch, turning Hickey before teeing up the in-form striker to leave Bohs shell-shocked.

Bohemians piled more pressure on for the remainder, but in keeping with their night they got nowhere with it and could have lost by more late on only Conan Noonan hit the post after rounding Walters.

BOHEMIANS: Walters; Power, Hickey, Byrne (Vaughan 73), Mullen (Whelan 63); Devoy, Flores; Myers (Rooney 48), Tierney, Parsons; James-Taylor (Madden 73).

WATERFORD: McMullan; Houston, Cann, Mahon, Long, Couto (Ashton 90); Mawene, Heeney (McMenamy 82), Noonan (Faria 88); Amond, Lonergan (Voilas 82).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin).