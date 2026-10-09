Soccer

Ireland under-21s to face Finland in Euro 2027 playoffs

Evan Ferguson is still eligible to play if he can return from ankle surgery in time

Ireland's Grady McDonnell, Rory Finneran, Noah Jauny and Michael Noonan celebrate after the win over England. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Ireland's Grady McDonnell, Rory Finneran, Noah Jauny and Michael Noonan celebrate after the win over England. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Fri Oct 09 2026 - 10:551 MIN READ

The Republic of Ireland under-21s will face Finland in a playoff to reach the 2027 European Championships in Serbia and Albania.

Jim Crawford’s side must travel to Finland for the first-leg on November 11th before the second-leg potentially returns to Turners’ Cross in Cork on November 17th.

Ireland finished runners-up in Group D behind England following a 3-1 defeat of Lee Carsley’s defending Euros champions last Monday in Cork thanks to a brace from Waterford striker Tommy Lonergan and Gillingham midfielder Conor McManus.

Crawford has a strong pool of players, with Rory Finneran and Adam Brennan capped by senior Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson last summer, but Evan Ferguson is still eligible to play for the under-21s if he can return from ankle surgery ahead of the playoffs.

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Ireland complete their Nations League campaign away to Austria on November 14th and at home to Kosovo the same night the under-21s host Finland in the second-leg.

Playoff draw

Denmark v Netherlands

Finland v Republic of Ireland

Iceland v Greece

Turkey v The Czech Republic

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent