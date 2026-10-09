FAI Cup semi-final preview: In-form Bohemians can overcome revitalised Waterford

But Waterford FC's Tommy Lonergan and Pádraig Amond could cause Bohs trouble on Friday night. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/INPHO

FAI Cup semi-final: Bohemians v Waterford, Dalymount Park, Friday, 7.45pm – Live on RTÉ 2

Chasing a league and cup double for the first time since 2008, Bohemians are unbeaten in seven domestic games, dating back to the trip to Waterford on August 9th where they came unstuck against the most lethal strike force in the country.

Waterford led 3-0 at half-time, and it finished 3-1, after a soaring header by Republic of Ireland under-21 Tommy Lonergan and a scrappy brace from the evergreen Pádraig Amond.

Graham Coughlan’s side are fighting a four-way battle with Drogheda, Galway and Shelbourne to avoid a relegation playoff despite a 13-match unbeaten streak that was only ended by Shamrock Rovers before the international break.

Waterford have looked like title contenders since Coughlan replaced Jon Daly as the manager in May. There are plenty of examples. Like when Norwegian winger Jorgen Voilas benefited from assist-machine Benny Couto to cut through St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on August 28th.

Couto, a Portuguese left back, has 13 assists in all competitions, which goes a long way to explaining how Lonergan and Amond have amassed 28 goals between them.

Bohs were uncharacteristically silent this week, before what should be their last FAI Cup semi-final at Dalymount Park before the old ground is bulldozed and rebuilt, citing what they believe is unfair fixture rescheduling by the Football Association of Ireland.

The media shutout stems from Shamrock Rovers’ game against Drogheda on Thursday night giving Stephen Bradley’s side a 24-hour advantage to recover before welcoming Bohs to Tallaght on Monday.

The Premier Division title race is a three-way affair between Rovers, Bohs and St Pat’s, so the advantage afforded to Rovers, with Alan Reynolds’s men facing a tricky three-day turnaround, does seem unfair.

Bradley described the silent protest before two matches being broadcast live on RTÉ and Virgin Media as “daft”.

“I understand they’re trying to create a siege mentality and all that, but we’ve done [a quick turnaround] time and time again,” he said.

Markuss Strods, the Dublin-born winger, returns to the Bohs squad having made his debut for Latvia and featured in all four Nations League ties over the past fortnight. Strods scored in the 2-1 loss to Montenegro.

Bohs should have just enough to reach the final at the Aviva Stadium on November 8th, where either Galway United or Derry City will join them after Saturday’s second semi-final at Eamonn Deacy Park.