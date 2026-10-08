Jessie Stapleton hoping fresh start at club level will give her Ireland boost

It was a summer of upheaval for over half of the Republic of Ireland squad currently limbering up in Astana for the first leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff against Kazakhstan on Friday.

Thirteen of the 25 players Carla Ward selected for this international window moved clubs since the end of last season, most in search of more regular playing time – which, in turn, they hope will boost their prospects with the national team.

Among them are Jessie Stapleton and Jess Ziu, the former Shelbourne team-mates who both left West Ham for Leicester City in August. “I can’t get away from her,” says Stapleton.

It’s a fresh start for both players who’ve had their ups and downs the last few seasons, Ziu having to overcome two anterior cruciate ligament injuries in the space of two years.

Stapleton, meanwhile, endured the frustration of being sent out on loan three times by West Ham – to Reading, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest – despite them extending her contract and predicting a bright future at the club for the Ballyfermot native.

“A big thing for me was finally finding a club that I could call home, rather than being out on loan spells,” she says. “It’s been absolutely brilliant. I’m getting a lot of game time, I’m able to show some different qualities that you can’t really showcase when you’re on loan because you don’t really feel part of the club.”

The Republic of Ireland and Leicester City's Jess Ziu. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mind you, choosing Leicester was a gamble seeing as they had just suffered a woeful season in the WSL, finishing bottom of the table and, after losing on penalties to Charlton in a playoff, relegated to the WSL2.

But Stapleton, who signed a three-year contract with the club, was reassured by their determination to rebuild. An added bonus was the presence of two familiar faces at the club, fellow senior international Heather Payne and young goalkeeper Katie Keane.

“And it’s so good when you go into a new team and you have friendly faces. They made it so much easier for me and Jess to settle in, they helped us around the area and to make new friends on the team. And I think Leicester need a few characters with that fighting Irish mentality, that’s helping the club get back to a good place. It’s a work in process, but we definitely have the squad to go on and do good things.”

It’s hard to credit that Stapleton is only 21 seeing as she had her first involvement in the senior Irish set-up a whole eight years ago. So impressed was then manager Colin Bell, he called the 13-year-old up for a home-based training camp. She had, though, to wait until the rusty old age of 17 before Vera Pauw gave her a senior debut against the Philippines.

She initially prospered under Ward, starting eight successive games, but she’s fallen down the pecking order in the last year. While she can also play in midfield, Ward sees Stapleton primarily as a central defender, with the competition for those slots fierce.

But opportunity could knock for both Stapleton and Ziu in the absence of captain Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva and Ruesha Littlejohn for this first leg.

She’s more eager to talk up Ziu, though, than herself. “She’s a brilliant girl. She’s had a tough run with injuries, but you can see in training every day how her ability and confidence is coming back. She’s been so good for Leicester, on and off the pitch. She’s great at dribbling, great at attacking, great at linking play. I always say to her that’s she’s brilliant. I hope that she stays injury-free. She’s in a good place now.”

As for Kazakhstan, Stapleton maintains the themes of the week: don’t take them for granted. “When we’re the underdogs, we go into games with that fighting Irish spirit. But that doesn’t go away just because we’re favourites. We have so much respect for Kazakhstan, they’re not going to give us an easy game. But yeah, I think we have everything in our team to get through to these two games.”