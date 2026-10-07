‘This is only the beginning,’ vows Mikel Arteta after signing £80m-plus Arsenal deal

Mikel Arteta has committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new contract which will keep him with the Premier League champions until the summer of 2030. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Mikel Arteta has promised “this is only the beginning” of what he can achieve as Arsenal manager after signing a new long-term contract that would take his reign at the club beyond a decade if he sees it out.

The Spaniard is understood to have signed a four-year deal worth more £20m (€24m) a season, making him the best-paid Premier League manager. That is a hefty pay rise in recognition of his success last season as Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to be crowned champions after three successive runners-up finishes.

Arteta, who took over from Unai Emery in December 2019, is the Premier League’s longest-serving manager after the departure of Pep Guardiola from Manchester City. After losing the Champions League final last season to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout, the 44-year-old is targeting more success as he seeks to build a winning dynasty at Arsenal, where he previously served as captain under Arsène Wenger.

“It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal,” said Arteta. “This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue. We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return.”

Arteta’s previous contract, which was due to expire at the end of this season, was believed to be worth about £10m a season plus a £5m bonus for reaching the Champions League. The new deal, to June 2030, cements his status as one of the best-paid managers in the world. His coaching staff have also signed extended deals.

“It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship,” said Arsenal’s co-chairs, Stan and Josh Kroenke. “Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal’s history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We’re determined to create many more in the years ahead.

“We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019. He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together.”

Arsenal confirmed this week that they have shelved plans for a major expansion of the Emirates Stadium after Arteta is believed to have expressed concern over the disruption that would have been caused by any temporary move. His side face Leeds on Saturday as they attempt to bounce back from a surprise 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the international break that ended the champions’ 100 per cent start to the new campaign.