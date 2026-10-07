Emotional Lionel Messi ends Argentina career in perfectly scripted finale against Benin

Argentina's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he warms up ahead of the international friendly football match between Argentina and Benin at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires for what was his last ever game for his country. Photograph: Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his 21-year international career on Tuesday, bidding farewell to adoring Argentina fans in an emotional final appearance for the former world champions in Buenos Aires.

In a perfectly scripted finale, the 39-year-old widely regarded as the greatest football player in history signed off with his 126th international goal in front of 85,000 supporters as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin.

Messi, playing in his record-extending 208th international, also provided the assist for the opening goal scored by veteran Nicolás Otamendi, with Nico Paz also scoring.

But the match was a footnote to the occasion itself, which saw Messi savoring the adulation of the Monumental Stadium crowd one last time for an event which had been billed as The Last Tango.

Beforehand, Messi wiped away tears as the bus carrying him and his Argentina teammates made its way through crowds of well-wishers en route to the stadium.

Messi took the field alongside his three children and received affectionate waves from his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his mother, Celia Cuccittini, who were watching from a VIP box.

Messi took to the pitch alongside his sons Thiago (L), Mateo (C) and Ciro. Photograph: Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly before kick-off, a giant Argentina jersey bearing the word “Gracias” (Thank You) above the football superstar’s No 10 was laid out on the pitch as the crowd roared their approval.

Messi welled up again as Falklands War veteran Fabio Santana sang the national anthem beside a banner which read – “The Malvinas are Argentine” – the same banner held aloft by players after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final win over England.

The match was halted in the 10th minute – in tribute to Messi’s famous shirt number – for a minute-long ovation to the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.

He crowned the occasion with a goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

At the final whistle a drone show lit up the night sky above the stadium, showing Messi’s image and thanking the eight-time Ballon d’Or-winner for his career.

Messi’s farewell came two and a half months after Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain in New Jersey, where Messi exited in tears after making little impression in an ill-tempered 1-0 loss. “I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance,” Messi wrote at the time.

Before Tuesday’s game, the University of Buenos Aires awarded Messi an honorary doctorate in a ceremony at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) headquarters. Messi, who has in the past spoken of his regret at not studying more, expressed pride at the distinction. “To be able to say that I am an honorary doctor!,” he joked.

Outside the Argentina Football Association headquarters, fans unfurled a huge Argentine flag with his image inscribed “The joy of my life”.

Argentina fans at the beginning of the match. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Former Barcelona teammate Neymar paid tribute to the departing champion on X. “It’s not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football. Thank you for making me love football even more,” he said.

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although following the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.

Messi’s departure comes four years after his greatest triumph in international football, leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup to end the country’s 36-year wait for a third title, cementing his status as Diego Maradona’s heir.

“I believe Messi gave everything, absolutely everything, so it doesn’t bother me at all that he’s leaving. He has more than earned it, let him enjoy himself, let him rest,” Cecilia Adriano, 52, told AFP.

During his time with the Albiceleste, Argentina won one World Cup, were runners-up twice (Brazil 2014 and North America 2026) and were also crowned Copa America champions in 2021 and 2024. – Reuters