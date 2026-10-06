Nations League wrap: Harry Kane scores twice for England as he equals Shilton record

England captain Harry Kane marked his record-equalling 125th appearance with a brace as Thomas Tuchel’s men all but secured their place in the Nations League knockouts with a 3-0 win against Czech Republic.

The 33-year-old has achieved all manner of milestones during his remarkable international career and tied Peter Shilton as the country’s most-capped men’s player as he clocked up another on Tuesday.

Kane celebrated this latest landmark with a standout display against Czech Republic, with the skipper’s fizzing cross forcing a Vladimir Coufal own goal before England’s all-time top goalscorer finished off a lovely team move.

The irrepressible Bayern Munich sharpshooter hit the crossbar after the break but would not have to wait long to extend his record national team tally as he headed home a corner to take his tally to 91.

Kane could well be a Ballon d’Or winner when he lines up for his record-breaking appearance next month at home to third-placed Croatia, who trail Tuchel’s team by six points with two Group A3 games to play after they lost 2-1 to Spain.

Given the top two qualify for March’s quarter-finals, and with head-to-head record the first tiebreaker, Slaven Bilic’s side would need to better England’s 7-0 win in Rijeka to take it into the final fixture.

Croatia were much improved against the world champions however, and led 1-0 at half-time through veteran Ivan Perisic, who scored a rebound from Igot Matanovic’s shot.

Spain equalised after 61 minutes through Mikel Merino who swept home from eight yards, before Perisic went from hero to villain after getting sent off for two yellow cards.

Spain completed the comeback with a characteristically intricate build-up, before Merino added another after taking down a chipped pass and slamming the ball past goalkeeper Livakovic.

Elsewhere, Sebastien Pocognoli’s first camp as Scotland head coach ended with a grim and damaging 2-1 defeat at home to Slovenia.

The Scots held a barely-deserved half-time lead through Ryan Christie’s close-range opener. But Slovenia fought back in the second half to claim a first win in seven meetings with Scotland after goals from Aljosa Matko and Danijel Sturm.

On the night when Napoli midfielder Billy Gilmour won his 50th cap, Hull forward Oli McBurnie got his 20th and Hearts winger Josh McPake came off the bench for his debut, the defeat left the Scots languishing third in the four-team Group B1 with just four points from their four matches so far.

It also ensured Pocognoli, their recently-appointed Belgian head coach, will have much to prove in the campaign-concluding November double-header against North Macedonia and Switzerland, with boos ringing out at full-time.

Switzerland beat North Macedonia 3-0 in the group with goals from Fabian Rieder, Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye.

San Marino were only a minute away from a famous draw away to Albania, but conceded a penalty after a VAR check to lose 2-1 in Tirana.

There were also wins for Slovakia, Bulgaria and Belarus, while Estonia-Iceland and Kazakhstan-Faroe Islands played out a 0-0 stalemates.