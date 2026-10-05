Heimir the right man for the job; midfield problems remain: What we learned from international window

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson dealt with a difficult week with decency and calmness. Photograph Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty

Heimir Hallgrímsson remains the right man for the job

The decency and calmness of the Republic of Ireland manager was a constant over the past fortnight despite relentless criticism from sections of the Irish and Israeli media.

The Icelandic coach navigated the aftermath of his “we are playing against genocide” comment, that he made last month, by repeatedly stating it was poor leadership to express a personal view about what is happening Gaza.

Acting as a lightning rod during nine separate press conferences, from the Ireland squad announcement to post-match in Serbia, the 59-year-old shielded his players from direct abuse. He deserves credit for publicly supporting Gavin Bazunu’s right not to play against Israel. He also took sole responsibility for not playing Finn Azaz in the Israel matches, noting that Azaz’s family ties to both countries “tested him more than all of us”.

FAI to continue discussions around future Israel fixtures

A view of the Ireland team during the Israel national anthem in their Nations League match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The FAI is expected to petition Uefa to keep the Republic of Ireland and Israel apart in future qualification draws, starting at the annual gathering of 55-member associations in Berlin on Thursday. David Courell, the FAI chief executive, and president Paul Cooke are travelling to Germany.

Hallgrímsson stated over the weekend that European football’s governing body should consider keeping the countries apart “just for the players’ welfare”.

As things stand, Ireland and Israel cannot be paired in qualifying for Euro 2028 as they are both in Pot 3 ahead of the draw on December 6th. This would change, however, if Ireland beat Kosovo in Dublin on November 17th and finish runners-up in Group B3 behind Austria. This would promote them into Pot 2.

Teams finishing second in League B will earn a two-leg promotion playoff in March, potentially against Serbia, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Wales or Norway.

Midfield problems remain

Ireland’s Jayson Molumby in action against Israel. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland still lack a midfielder who demands ball into feet before turning to initiate forward momentum. Azaz is the obvious solution.

Ceadach O’Neill’s competitive appearances for Northern Ireland, coming off the bench in the recent Nations League games against Georgia and Ukraine, mean that the 18-year-old cannot switch to the Republic of Ireland.

Conor Coventry and Jayson Molumby could be retained as the holding midfielders next month, against Austria away on November 14th and Kosovo three days later in Dublin, unless Jack Moylan’s emergence keeps Azaz as a number six. The Southampton playmaker showed grit and technical quality in a deep-lying role during the 2-2 draw against Austria.

Alternatively, Josh Cullen is due to return for Burnley after 10 months sidelined with a knee injury and there is time for Rory Finneran, who Hallgrímsson capped last summer, to progress from the under-21s to the senior ranks before Euro 2028. The 18-year-old Newcastle United midfielder is currently on loan to Notts Country in League One.

Strike partners

Ireland's Troy Parrott linked up well with Adam Idah. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It felt like Groundhog Day as Ireland struggled to a 1-0 loss in Kosovo on September 24th. Starting five centre-halves behind two defensive midfielders stymied the creation of any goalscoring opportunities.

Hallgrímsson reacted against Israel by keeping a similar shape, albeit with Adam Idah, a natural striker, alongside Moylan and in behind Troy Parrott. Against Austria, Idah’s flick prompted Parrott to skin two Austrians and score a stunning goal. Evan Ferguson, when he returns from ankle surgery, will see an opportunity to challenge Idah as Ireland’s attack appears to work with two centre forwards rotating at the tip of the spear, Moylan as the 10 and Azaz initiating the play.

Defensive errors and broken wings

Ireland’s Jake O’Brien dejected after his side conceded their second goal against Austria. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Liam Scales or James Abankwah are likely to fill the back three against Austria in Linz, following some glaring defensive errors by Jake O’Brien and Liam Kitching against Kosovo and Austria.

Kosovo, during their victory in Pristina, looked comfortable whenever the Irish wing-backs, Abankwah and Scales, had possession. If Séamus Coleman can find a club and regain match sharpness at 38, he could come straight back into the team. Ryan Manning replaced Scales for the other three games, but nobody has claimed the left wing-back position since Robbie Brady’s injury.