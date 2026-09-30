Cristiano Ronaldo walks out of Portugal camp vowing to eventually reveal all

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 times in 234 appearances for Portugal. Photograph: Lise Åserud/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career could be over after he left Portugal’s training camp and vowed to “tell the truth” in due course.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward faced criticism after an underwhelming World Cup, but decided to continue playing for his country and was named in the squad for their four Nations League fixtures in the current international window.

New Portugal manager Jorge Jesus worked with Ronaldo at Al Nassr and started the 41-year-old during a 1-0 win over Wales last Thursday, but he left the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on the bench throughout a victory over Norway on Sunday.

Ronaldo was absent from training in Copenhagen on Wednesday, but Jesus downplayed any suggestion of an issue during a press conference hours later.

However, Ronaldo later took to Instagram, announcing he had left the training camp after discussions with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca.

“After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp,” Ronaldo wrote.

“In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself.

“Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates good luck, without exception.”

Earlier, Jesus addressed reports Proenca had arrived at the camp, but insisted there was no issue with Ronaldo.

“We had to talk, the three of us, but I had already talked with Cris and the president didn’t have to solve anything because there was nothing to solve,” Jesus told a press conference.

Pushed on whether Ronaldo would play against Denmark on Thursday, Jesus said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the game. If we need to play, he’ll play. If not, he won’t.

“It seems like there was an issue between us, but there was no issue. I’m the one who makes the decisions and everybody knows that.”

Ronaldo has made clear his desire to reach 1,000 career goals but may have to achieve that feat in club football.

Across his 23-year international career to date, Ronaldo has scored 146 times in 234 appearances for Portugal.