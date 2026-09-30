Carla Ward gives Heimir Hallgrímsson her ‘full support always’

Carla Ward’s day began with a chat with Heimir Hallgrímsson over breakfast, the pair having become good friends since being appointed head coaches of the Republic of Ireland women’s and men’s teams within six months of each other. Ward didn’t divulge what was said about Hallgrímsson’s trying spell, but considering she is having her own challenges, there was no doubt plenty to discuss.

“I reach out to him a lot. It has been [challenging for him],” she said. “We talked honestly about the women and the position that we’re in and everything that’s coming up. Look, Heimir has my full support always. We have a really strong, close working relationship.”

Ward’s own latest challenge is that Brian Sorensen, the man she recently chose as her third assistant in just over a year, has just been appointed Aston Villa’s interim manager after the WSL club sacked Natalia Arroyo on Tuesday morning.

How much time – if any – that new role will allow the former Everton manager to commit to Ireland remains to be seen, Ward’s initial plan was that he would team up with her and her other assistant, Amber Whiteley, for two potential World Cup qualifying windows.

Sorensen replaced Gary Cronin who stepped down from the role in August after just six games, having taken over from Alan Mahon – now working with Denver Summit in the NWSL – who resigned last December after 11 months in the job.

Republic of Ireland women's head coach Carla Ward and assistant coach Amber Whiteley. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I think in life, in football, you make decisions that you hope are the right decisions, and sometimes things simply don’t work out on both sides,” she said of Cronin’s departure. “We made that decision, we moved on.”

While Sorensen is likely to be a contender now for the Villa job on a permanent basis, Ward could well be in the running too, having previously managed the club for three years. The possibility of leading Ireland into the World Cup next summer might, though, persuade her to stay put, and she has also previously stated that international management gives her and her family a better “work-life balance”.

Meanwhile, Ward sprang a surprise by naming English-born Crystal Palace midfielder Shanade Hopcroft in her squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying play-off against Kazakhstan, the 28-year-old qualifying for Ireland through her grandmother Nora Hopcroft, a native of Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

“I’ve been watching Shanade for a couple of years. She’s somebody who brings experience, she’s tenacious, she’s a bundle of energy around the middle of the park – and she’s slightly different to what we’ve got.”

“She’s played every minute of the WSL season so far for Palace, she was sensational against Arsenal [in a scoreless draw earlier this month] when she was up against world-class players in the middle. When I called her yesterday, she was delighted.”

[ Shanade Hopcroft earns surprise call-up to Ireland squad for World Cup playoffOpens in new window ]

Hopcroft began her career in Chelsea’s academy and later took up a scholarship at Daytona State College in the United States. She went on to play with Colorado Buffaloes before returning to England. She helped Birmingham City win promotion to the WSL last season before rejoining Palace where she had enjoyed a successful first spell.

Leicester City’s Heather Payne returns to the squad for the first time in a year after an injury-interrupted spell, but Wolves’ Tara O’Hanlon and Watford’s Saoirse Noonan have both been ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Captain Katie McCabe, who will travel to Kazakhstan with the squad, and midfielder Marissa Sheva are both suspended for the first leg but will be available for the second in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on October 13th. While Denise O’Sullivan is included, she will also miss the first leg in Astana on Friday week, the Cork woman having struggled with a knee injury since joining Gotham FC from Liverpool during the summer.

“That’s purely down to player welfare,” said Ward. “She wants to play, she wants to come, and will have tried every trick in the book to try and be involved. But we have to look after her. It’s a long journey, it’s an artificial pitch, she’s recovering from an injury, so we decided it was best to have her ready for Cork.”

Ruesha Littlejohn, who is closing in on 100 caps, has been omitted. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Having thus far failed to find a new club since being released by Palace in May, Ruesha Littlejohn, who is closing in on 100 caps, has been omitted. “But the door’s well and truly open for Ruesha. I’ve spoken to her a lot, I had coffee with her last week. She is training with a Championship club and let’s hope they sign her because I think they need her.”

“As you know, I’ve huge admiration for her. I had her at two clubs and now have the joy of working with her here. What she offers the group is unrivalled. I find it crazy that she doesn’t have a club, I think that what people don’t see is that Ruesha is a top, top, top pro. I’m clear with her, the door will remain open. If she doesn’t get a club, I’ll be knocking on the door of the senior bosses, saying we need to keep her in some capacity. What she can offer is massive.”

If Ireland get past Kazakhstan, they will face either Belgium or Poland in the final play-off round, the prize a place in next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Southampton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton).

Defenders: Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Heather Payne (Leicester City), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Gotham FC), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Watford), Jamie Finn (Burnley), Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United), Tyler Toland (Burnley), Jess Ziu (Leicester City), Shanade Hopcroft (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (HB Køge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Brighton), Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United).

[ Former Everton manager Brian Sorensen named as new Ireland assistant coachOpens in new window ]