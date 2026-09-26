Manchester City chairman says ‘nothing has changed’ and vows to prove club’s innocence

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says “nothing has changed” and “our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began”.

News broke on Friday that City had been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges laid by the Premier League in February 2023, charges the club have always strenuously denied.

Al Mubarak took to social media on Saturday afternoon, saying: “While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity.

“We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris St Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium – moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family.

“Thank you, as always, for your constant support.”

The statement followed an appeal by Al Mubarak to supporters, which read: “I have been part of this club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul. This club matters to me, and you have shown and told me – time and time again – how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today.

“Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.

“I ask you to please carefully read the statement, which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023. Every word matters and holds true.”

The charges date back to the 2009-10 season, since which time City have won multiple major trophies.

David Bernstein, City chairman between 1998 and 2003, earlier told Times Radio: “I can’t give a view on the punishment. If they are found, after the appeal, guilty of 115 charges, my beloved club is going to face a very severe penalty.

“All I would say is that money is not sufficient, it would have to be something, unfortunately, more drastic than that.”

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy told BBC Radio Five Live: “We do have a way to go with this, it’s very unsettling for football fans and I hope that it can be resolved as swiftly as possible.”

Nigel Huddleston, the former shadow culture, media and sport secretary, added on X: “Whatever the next steps are, they must be conducted in an accelerated and more transparent manner or risk further damage to the reputation and integrity of English football and more unnecessary anxiety for millions of football fans.”