Israel captain Dor Peretz says Irish players should visit Israel then ‘can judge and think’

Ahead of tomorrow’s Nations League match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Hungary, the Israel FA head of communications Shlomi Barzel stated they would focus on “football and not politics”.

Barzel was subsequently asked if he was responsible for the September 21st post on X saying that Heimir Hallgrímsson showed “stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy” after the Ireland manager used the word “genocide.”

“I am responsible for that,” said Barzel, “and I am not going to apologise. After hearing him today, I will take back the word ‘stupidity.’”

Earlier, when Hallgrímsson was pressed by Israeli media for saying Ireland are playing “against genocide” tomorrow night, the Icelandic coach said: “It is a strong word and the wrong word for me to use.”

Barzel commended the FAI and the Ireland players who have agreed to fulfil the Nations League B3 tie.

“Football has won today,” he said. “Flags will be raised, anthems will be played and the players and coaches of both teams will shake hands and respect each other. We will definitely do so.”

FAI CEO David Courell confirmed this afternoon the Ireland players will not shake hands with their opponents before or after the game.

Israel captain Dor Peretz, when asked for a message to his opponents, said: “We know the image of Israel. We live this image every day in Israel, you as foreigners don’t understand our reality. If those players want to connect the image, they should read more and visit Israel then can judge and think.”

International matches and European club fixtures have not been played in Israel since October 2023 due to security concerns.

Israel FA statement, read by head of communications Shlomi Barzel:

“It has been a long day and we are pleased that you are here and the press conference is taking place as scheduled.

“Football has won today. The separation between football and politics must be maintained, any other approach spells chaos and a dangerous slide in a slippery slope, leading to consequences for the game we all love.

“The Irish football association and the national team players did the right thing by recognising this, even if it took a bit longer than it should. Yet, it is better to be late than never.

“The one who certainly lost today are those who want to intimidate to separate and turn the football pitch into a political arena. Uefa, the IFA and the FAI stood strong together to prevent it.

“We are proud that the opening whistle will be heard tomorrow. We hope will be the winning side.

“Flags will be raised, anthems will be played and the players and coaches of both teams will shake hands and respect each other. We will definitely do so.

“Although the phrase does not exist in Hebrew ‘let’s play ball.’

“Today officially the Israeli FA filed a complaint to Uefa. We contend that the first yellow card for Sayed Abu Farkhi was incorrect and the second yellow card was a misinterpretation by the match referee. Anyone familiar with Abu Farkhi knows his celebration after scoring the equaliser an intimidation of a snooker player, like the legendary Ken Doherty.”