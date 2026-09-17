St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians leap to life in three-way title race

Paddy Madden and Connor Parsons celebrates with Colm Whelan after scoring Bohemians' third goal against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians will know the hard work is only starting with five and six games to go respectively. Not only did St Pat’s chip away at Shamrock Rovers’ lead in recent weeks, but they leapfrogged the Hoops into the top spot with a convincing 4-0 win in Dundalk on Monday.

And, with a game in hand, a resilient looking Bohs side lurk just three points off the new table-toppers ahead of their home game against Drogheda United on Friday evening.

St Pat’s, who go to Sligo on Saturday, and Bohs have come to life to force a gripping three-way title race, but staying power is now the name of the game for both.

Can Shamrock Rovers respond to the challenge? That’s the big question at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, where the champions face an arm wrestle with Graham Coughlan’s Waterford.

Rovers haven’t won in seven games in all competitions, and last Friday’s 2-0 defeat away to St Pat’s was particularly revealing for both sides.

While Stephen Bradley might bristle at suggestions his side is wobbling in their quest to retain the title, the form table doesn’t lie.

Still, four of their remaining six games are at home, but it will be interesting to see what buy-in they get through the turnstiles on Friday evening, even with the prospect of reclaiming top spot.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and Lee Grace after their 2-0 defeat against St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park last week. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“The players have been good,” said Bradley. “They were disappointed last Friday, but one of our strengths is moving on quickly from results and games.

“Come Monday morning, full focus was on Waterford and getting ready for what will be a difficult game.”

He added: “If you look at the league form since Graham Coughlan came in, they would be top of the league – that shows you the job he has done.

“It looks like they’ve simplified the game. We know they have very good players, so we’re under no illusions that it will be a difficult game.”

Having come from 2-0 down with 16 minutes to play, to wining 3-2 in Galway last week, Bohemians must feel anything is possible on the run-in.

But while their opponents Drogheda still occupy the relegation playoff spot, they are chasing a third win in a week having seen off Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers.

“There is no panic from our end,” said Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty. “It’s not about the title race (for us), it’s about picking up points.”

Seven points separate Drogheda from Dundalk in fourth, with plenty of clubs in the hunt for the fourth-placed finish that might secure them European football next season.

At the same time, none of them are safe from a relegation playoff just yet should things turn sour.

Shelbourne have plenty to fear after back-to-back home defeats to Derry City and Drogheda in the space of four days. They have won just three league games at home all season, so perhaps it’s no harm they hit the road for Dundalk.

John Russell, still chasing a first domestic win as Shels manager, said: “We’re in a tough spell and we’re looking over our shoulders.

“I came into the club because things weren’t working. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big bounce. We can do all the talking we want, it’s actions on the pitch.”

Derry City and Galway United meet in a dress rehearsal for their upcoming FAI Cup semi-final, albeit the Candystripes are the home side tonight.

The Tribesmen are chasing a fourth away win on the spin but manager John Caulfield said: “Derry have turned a corner and are winning matches. It’s a challenge for us.”

Fixtures

PREMIER DIVISION: Derry City v Galway United (7.45pm), Dundalk v Shelbourne (7.45pm), Shamrock Rovers v Waterford (8pm), Bohemians v Drogheda United (8pm)

FIRST DIVISION: Cork City v UCD, Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, Athlone Town v Kerry FC, Wexford FC v Cobh Ramblers, Finn Harps v Longford Town (all 7.45pm)