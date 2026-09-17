Séamus Coleman and Nathan Collins absent from Ireland squad for matches including Israel double header

Ireland's Séamus Coleman and Nathan Collins after the friendly against North Macedonia in March. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Séamus Coleman is the notable absentee from Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Kosovo, Israel and Austria.

Coleman, 37, has not signed for a new club since leaving Everton last season but Hallgrímsson has left the door open for him to rejoin the squad in the future.

“Neither Séamus nor Robbie Brady have a club so we leave them out for this camp,” said Hallgrímsson. “Séamus will be with us in the future, hopefully as a player. He hasn’t been training with a team so we felt it was appropriate that he sits this camp out. It was more Séamus’ decision as it would not be fair on other players.”

Liam Kitching is the latest English-born, Irish-qualified player to be selected in place of the injured Ireland and Bretford skipper Nathan Collins (calf) who is expected to be sidelined for five weeks.

Owen Elding, the former Sligo Rovers attacker who joined Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last season, is set to win his first cap while Bosun Lawal is named as a midfielder alongside Harvey Vale and Jayson Molumby.

“I hope so,” said Hallgrímsson when asked if Lawal can establish himself in midfield. “But he is injured. We rate him so highly that we feel it is necessary that we have him around the squad.”

Sammie Szmodics is overlooked but Rocco Vata returns to the set-up after an injury lay off.

The Israel squad that was also named this morning by head coach Ran Ben-Shimon includes the Arab-Israeli wing back Anan Khalaili who has started the season well at Crystal Palace, where he works alongside Ireland coach Paddy McCarthy, since his €25 million move from Belgiam club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Ajax playmaker Oscar Gloukh is also included for their games against Austria in Linz, Ireland and Kosovo in Debrecen before Ireland’s ‘home’ tie at the TSC Arena in the small Serbian town of Bačka Topola. Gloukh featured against Shelbourne last month in the first-leg of the Uefa Conference League qualifiers but he was an unused sub for the second-leg at Tolka Park.

The official Israel football association website is geoblocked in Ireland.

There are ongoing and very public problems in the Kosovo camp ahead of their opening match against Ireland in Pristina next Thursday as a number of top players have pulled out of the squad in solidarity with Napoli’s Amir Rrahamni.

“After 10 years, seven as captain, I will not be part of the Kosovo squad as long as the FKK is led by its current individuals,” said Rrahamni.

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Arijanet Murić and Juventus midfielder Edon Zhegrova are also believed to have declined a call up to Franco Foda’s panel.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Harvey Vale (Queens Park Rangers), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City)

Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)

Ireland’s Nations League fixtures

Thursday, September 24th

Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Pristina, 7.45pm

Sunday, September 27th

Israel v Republic of Ireland, Debrecen, Hungary, 7.45pm

Thursday, October 1st

Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Sunday, October 4th

Israel v Republic of Ireland, Bačka Topola, Serbia, 7.45pm