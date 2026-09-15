Ceadach O’Neill named in Northern Ireland squad for Nations League games

The FAI’s hopes of tempting Arsenal forward Ceadach O’Neill to declare for the Republic of Ireland have been dealt a significant blow by the player’s inclusion in the Northern Ireland squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Derry-born O’Neill played in Northern Ireland’s friendlies against Guinea and France in June, but is understood to have considered a transfer to the FAI. Should the 18-year-old play in one of the four upcoming Nations League games against Georgia, Ukraine, or Hungary, however, he will not be permitted to complete a transfer for three years.

O’Neill was named on the bench for Arsenal’s preseason friendly win against Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium in August, after which he was asked about his future at international level. “We just have to see what happens,” he told the BBC. “At the minute I am just trying to come through at club level with Arsenal.”

[ Arsenal teenager Ceadach O’Neill at the centre of a tug of war between the FAI and IFAOpens in new window ]

Having already played twice for Northern Ireland, one more cap at senior level would mean O’Neill is not allowed to transfer to another association for whom he is eligible for three years. Should he make at least two appearances, he will be tied to Northern Ireland for good.

That process could yet be stymied by injury, as O’Neill was not involved in Arsenal Under-21s’ defeat to Chelsea last Saturday. Michael O’Neill is likely to provide clarity on the player’s fitness at a press briefing later on Tuesday.

O’Neill comes from a GAA background, as his uncles Paddy and Eoin Bradley have represented Derry’s football team with distinction. FAI director of football John Martin declined to speak specifically about O’Neill when asked at a media briefing on Monday.

Everton academy forward Braiden Graham, who is also understood to be open to the possibility of switching to the FAI, has also been named in O’Neill’s senior squad.

Eighteen-year-old Graham, who became Linfield’s youngest-ever first-team player when he made his debut in March 2023, was also named in Northern Ireland squad for the friendlies against Guinea and France, but he did not make an appearance. Graham was an unused substitute in Everton’s goalless draw against Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend.

Northern Ireland Nations League squad

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool), Conor Hazard (Wycombe), Pierce Charles (QPR, on loan from Manchester City); Dan Ballard and Trai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford), Paddy McNair (Hull), Ruairi McConville (Norwich), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn), Eoin Toal (Bolton), Michael Forbes (Dundee United); Ethan Galbraith and Justin Devenny (both Stoke), Shea Charles (Fulham), Isaac Price (West Brom), Paul Smyth (QPR), Jordan Thompson (Preston), Jamie McDonnell (Oxford), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Liverpool); Josh Magennis (Stevenage), Dion Charles (Blackpool, on loan from Huddersfield), Callum Marshall (Luton), Jamie Donley (Luton, on loan from Tottenham), Braiden Graham (Everton), Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal).