FAI’s John Martin: ‘I think we all agree we shouldn’t be in the position where we have to play the game’

The FAI director of football John Martin has stated that “everybody” in the association agrees that the Republic of Ireland should not have to play Israel in the upcoming Nations League games.

Ireland face Israel at neutral venues, Debrecen in Hungary on September 27th and Bačka Topola in Serbia on October 4th.

Due to security concerns, Israel have not hosted international or European club games since October 2023.

The FAI moved their ‘home’ tie to Serbia, citing “operational challenges”.

“There is an unease from everybody,” said Martin. “There is unease from me personally, unease from the executive, unease from the board.

“Clearly, I think we all agree, we shouldn’t be in the position where we have to play the games. I don’t think there is any doubt there. We shouldn’t be in that position.”

In July, the FAI board stressed to its general assembly members that boycotting the Israel matches would cost Irish football a minimum of €5.5 million in lost income.

The board, led by chief executive David Courell and president Paul Cooke, argued that refusing to play Israel would “cause significant and lasting harm” to Irish football and lead to disciplinary sanctions from Uefa.

The general assembly delegates subsequently voted 75 to 38 to play the games.

“Obviously the board supported by the executive made the decision to play the game,” Martin continued. “There has been lots of communication with Heimir [Hallgrímsson]. It is going to be really difficult situation for the players.”

Israel fans can attend the game in Hungary but the FAI have not requested tickets. The Bačka Topola match will be played behind closed doors after pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the friendly against Qatar last May at the Aviva Stadium by throwing tennis balls on to the pitch.

The Stop The Game campaign have not ruled out further protests inside the Aviva when Ireland play Austria on October 1st, in between the Israel ties.

Martin was unable to confirm if the Ireland players will adopt a similar stance to their basketball counterparts who refused to shake hands with their Israel opponents before or after the EuroBasket qualifier in February 2024 following an allegation of anti-Semitism levelled at them by an Israeli player.

“Everything we are doing is done to protect the players. Even the ownership of the decision. It falls on the players because they are on the pitch but it was not their decision to play. Put it on David [Courell], myself, the board. That is really important.”

Match protocols have yet to be confirmed between the FAI and Israel FA but the Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan will not travel to Hungary or Serbia while RTÉ and Newstalk, the broadcast rights holders, are planning significantly reduced coverage.

Hallgrímsson will announce the Ireland squad for the games against Kosovo, Israel and Austria on Thursday. No Ireland player has informed the FAI that they do not want to be selected for the Nations League camp.

Martin, briefing the media on Monday, also deemed it “scandalous” that the national training centre in Abbostown is not fit for purpose with the FAI needing to rent changing rooms off Sport Ireland.

“It has a huge impact on my role and the football department’s role what we have in Abbotstown in terms of facilities. To have the pitches but not have showers and dressingrooms is really poor.”

Of the 75 Ireland international games from under-15 to under-19 in 2026, only two under-16 girls fixtures will be played on home soil.

“We see our best female and male international players bussing in and bussing out from hotels. For us as a developed nation and as a football association, to not have a fit for purpose training centre is scandalous.

“It is a top priority. But it is not something I can impact greatly in my role. It is for the association as a whole but I thought it was important to flag it here.”