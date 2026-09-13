‘As obvious as it gets’: Michael Carrick fumes at VAR call on Erling Haaland’s derby winner

The LED screen at Old Trafford shows Erling Haaland's goal being checked for offside by VAR during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

An unhappy Michael Carrick expressed concern over Erling Haaland’s winner in Manchester City’s derby victory against Manchester United not being ruled out for Enzo Fernández interfering with play when in an offside position.

Haaland’s 60th-minute strike at Old Trafford on Sunday came after Joško Gvardiol’s cross hit Patrick Dorgu’s boot, passed Fernández and United defender Lisandro Martínez and was finished by the Norwegian striker.

After the goal was ruled out initially for offside, the video assistant referee decided Fernández was not interfering despite Martínez marking the Argentinian midfielder. This left Carrick discontented and confused.

“At the time I hadn’t totally seen it. But the explanation I got was he wasn’t interfering with play, so I just don’t get it,” the United manager said. “I can’t understand how they’re trying to help referees and putting so many layers behind them with so many people, screens, and so many whatever offices they are to try and come up with the right decisions.

“If that’s how the rules are interpreted, that you’re not interfering with play because you’ve thrown yourself at the ball six yards from goal and pretty much nearly touched it, which then Lisandro has to react from – it’s worrying if that’s really how the game’s seen by those who are officiating it.”

Carrick was asked if an apology from the official body, Pro Ref, would be welcome. “Yeah, that’d be great, that. Yeah, I can’t wait for that one,” he said. “I don’t really know how you go and get another explanation on that one. I think we all understand what that rule means [regarding interfering with play], and it’s pretty obvious. It’s as obvious as it gets.”

Enzo Maresca, though, was adamant that Fernández was not interfering. “Yeah – and the fourth official said Erling is onside,” the City manager said.

The 199th Manchester derby’s other controversial decision was Phil Foden’s 22nd-minute red card. The forward kicked Bruno Fernandes in the stomach, but only after United’s captain had kicked him. Maresca backed Michael Oliver’s red card but also suggested the referee should have sent off Fernandes also.

“Phil Foden red card is a red card, but I also think it is red card from Bruno,” City’s manager said. “Reviewing the action, it is a clear red card for Phil because it is a reaction but you can also see Bruno’s [action].”

City now have 12 points, second only to Arsenal on goal difference, while United have only four points and are 13th. “We will get there, I’m convinced of that,” Carrick said.

“We haven’t got as many points as we wanted and we should have. We’ve got to accept that and take that. It doesn’t change us moving forward and our hopes for the season and what we can achieve as a team. We’ve made really good strides over a period of time and we will continue to do that.” – Guardian