Title race heats up as St Patrick’s Athletic face Shamrock Rovers at Richmond Park

The business end of the League of Ireland has arrived as St Patrick’s Athletic aim to cut Shamrock Rovers’ lead at the top of the Premier Division to three points with six games to play.

Stephen Kenny’s Saints could then go top of the table if they follow up by beating Dundalk at Oriel Park next Monday night, with Stephen Bradley’s side not in action.

Bohemians can stay in the title race by overcoming John Caulfield’s Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park. This might sound like a straightforward three points for Alan Reynolds’s side but the last team to win in Galway were Dundalk on June 12th.

But the main event is happening at Richmond Park with St Pat’s versus Rovers to be broadcast live on Virgin Media.

The two clubs already produced the game of the year on August 16th when St Pat’s recovered from first-half goals by Michael Noonan and Jonathan Afolabi to knock Rovers out of the FAI Cup. Teenager Sam Rooney scored the winner in extra-time but it was the growing influence of another 17-year-old, Ryan Sheridan, that could deny the champions a sixth league title in seven years.

“Ryan has been brilliant,” said Jamie Lennon, Sheridan’s partner in midfield. “He takes on information really quickly and he has added energy that we needed without Kian Leavy, who has been a big part of our success this season.

“It is hard to replace Kian but Ryan has similar attributes. It’s a credit to the academy and the club for the players we produce. Some have gone abroad and done well. I am sure Ryan will be the next one.”

St Patrick's Athletic's Kian Leavy suffered a foot injury last month. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Before Leavy sustained a foot injury last month, the 24-year-old was so impressive for St Pat’s that Heimir Hallgrímsson capped him against Canada in June before reports suggested a possible move to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

“I like the way Ryan arrives into the box late,” Lennon continued. “He is quick and covers ground without the ball and he can drive up the pitch as we saw for Sam’s goal in the cup.

“He’s got a lot of improvement to do but he’s on the right path. He’s got the right people around him. He’s got the right mindset. I think his ceiling can be whatever he wants it to be as long as he stays fit and healthy and keeps working as hard as he has been.”

Sheridan is expected to feature against Brazil at the under-17 World Cup in November but the injured Rovers midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna is less likely to be included in John Cotter’s squad before he joins Arsenal in January for an initial fee of €2 million.

Rovers are keen to end a six-game winless streak, although manager Bradley has to plan without another underage prospect as Naj Razi inches back from a broken jaw. However, the former Down Gaelic footballer John McGovern could lead the line for the first time since July.

“Naj is close, I think another week before he’s cleared by the surgeon,” said Bradley. “We tried getting Naj a mask, but it wasn’t possible to play with it so hopefully he’s back in a week. Danny Grant, Danny Mandroiu and Victor Ozhianvuna remain unavailable with injury. Everyone else is fine.”

There is an enormous match at the other end of the table with bottom side Sligo Rovers looking to eat into a five-point gap to Drogheda United with victory at Sullivan and Lambe Park. As it currently stands, Drogheda will play UCD in a promotion-relegation playoff.

Friday night’s Premier Division fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; Galway United v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Derry City; Waterford v Dundalk; St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers (Live on Virgin Media Two).