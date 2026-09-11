Real Betis enjoy bonus on and off the pitch as Irish fans snap up Troy Parrott jerseys

Troy Parrott scores the winning goal for Real Betis in the Champions League game against Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Tuesday. Photograph: Pim Waslander/Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Scoring goals and hauling in more than his fair share of jersey sales, the recent signing of Ireland striker Troy Parrott has already paid dividends for Real Betis.

Figures from the club show Ireland was the second-largest market for Real Betis’s online jersey sales following Parrott’s signing on August 20th.

Despite having made just four appearances for the Spanish club since his €20 million arrival from AZ Alkmaar last month, the 24-year-old scored winners on his last two outings.

His first goal for the Seville club came in their 1-0 win over Real Madrid in La Liga last Friday, four days before he then scored on his Champions League debut, a 3-2 away win against Lille.

However, Parrott’s impact for the Verdiblancos doesn’t stop there, with interest around the Dubliner helping to grow Betis’s status beyond Spain, most notably, and understandably, in Ireland and the UK.

“Parrott is a true phenomenon,” Mateo González writes for local news outlet ABC Sevilla.

Running through the figures, González reports up to 108 tickets were sold to Irish fans for the club’s recent home ties against Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, and Real Betis’s official English-language X account has gained 8,000 followers since Parrott’s arrival.

Highlighting the coverage of Parrott’s exploits by Irish news outlets, including those who sent reporters to cover the game against Real Madrid, González notes: “The Irish Times even published a guide on how to travel to Seville to watch Betis matches and see Parrott live.”

[ How to buy Real Betis tickets if you’re planning a trip to see Troy Parrott in SevilleOpens in new window ]

On jersey sales, González quotes figures supplied by Betis relating to online purchases made between August 20th and September 10th. Before Parrott’s signing, Ireland accounted for just 0.28 per cent of the club’s total online sales, but in the weeks since the striker’s arrival that figure has jumped to 10.17 per cent.

Furthermore, 13 per cent of personalised jerseys sold online during the period featured Parrott’s name.

The figures show Ireland was the second-largest market in terms of net sales over the three-week period, with growth also noted from the UK and US.

So far, it’s looking like all sunshine in Seville for this partnership.