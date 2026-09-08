Séamus Coleman ‘was done’ with football until chat with Heimir Hallgrímsson

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson spoke to Séamus Coleman about sticking around as they seek to qualify for Euro 2028, which Ireland will co-host. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Seámus Coleman has said he will make a decision on his playing future “very very soon”, admitting a chat with Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson changed his mind on retirement.

The former Republic of Ireland captain left Everton at the end of last season after 17 years with the Merseyside club.

Appearing on the Stick to Football podcast, Coleman said he spent the summer at home with his family in Ireland, “keeping fit and training, not stressing too much about what’s next”.

But looking ahead, the 37-year-old added: “I probably was done 100 per cent at the end of the season, until I spoke to the Ireland manager.

“I’d done quite well in the Ireland games over the last year and we got quite close to the World Cup, but got knocked out. But he [Hallgrímsson] mentioned to me about staying on, to be part of it for the Euros in a couple of years.

“I know that’s a long way away, [but] that kind of planted a seed in my mind [that] maybe I could carry on and see what it’s like.”

Ireland will co-host the 2028 European Championships, alongside England, Scotland and Wales. The Aviva Stadium will host seven fixtures, although the Republic of Ireland are not guaranteed a place at the tournament.

On the club front, the Donegal man said he spoke to Championship side Sheffield United about a post-Everton move, but it “didn’t feel right”.

Séamus Coleman in action against Portugal’s Bernardo Silva during last year's World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Lisbon. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I met the manager [Chris Wilder] and I went down there, [but] it just felt a bit soon after leaving Everton. It all happened too soon. I didn’t want to keep them hanging because I didn’t want to mess them around, you know, they’re trying to get their players in, so I just went back to Ireland.”

Coleman added: “The manager was great. I went down and met him, he was really, really good – a little bit old school, and the club was a good set-up as well. But I didn’t want to keep them hanging on, and decided it just wasn’t right, [so] went home and just switched off.

“I’m not stressing either way about it, to be honest. I’m kind of laid back. I had a good run, it was more so just the Irish stuff for me really that has put a bit of doubt in my mind.”

Coleman said while he hasn’t been training with a club over the summer, he has been “trying to stay as fit as I can”.

“I’ve not been training with a team, I’d find it strange going into a team. When I was back home for the six weeks, I was doing a little bit of Gaelic football with the lads back home, training with the soccer team back home. Just to stay fit, keep your movements going. But in terms of training with a team, I’ve not.”

However, now the transfer window has closed, he said “things might open up a little bit”.

“I’ll be making a decision very very soon. Again, if it wasn’t for the Ireland stuff, my decision would have been made.”

Seamus Coleman with his daughters after his final home match for Everton in May. Photograph: Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

On what he can offer a club, Coleman said his main impact may come off the pitch. “At my age, even in the last two/three years at Everton, I’ve not played consistently or regularly, some injuries and then just not getting picked as well, but I always felt like I probably wasn’t hanging around there like a bad smell, because I could influence dressingrooms and players.

“I felt, at Everton, I was around for long enough that I could have an impact on the dressingroom, so even something like that going forward ... I know I can help players, I know I can help improve players, I know I can talk to players. I’m not going to play 30-40 games there, but I know I can come in and help.”

As for a potential switch into management, he added: “Not yet, but it is something that I’d like to do.

“In a bit of a mad way I think maybe the last three or four years at Everton I’ve nearly been like a mini manager, not in terms of how we play or how we pick a team, but in terms of managing people and trying to keep people on side when things are tough. I like that side of things.”