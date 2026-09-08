Liverpool agree record £60m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool - the club have announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines to replace Standard Chartered. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool have announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines worth in excess of £60m a year to the club.

The five-year deal will generate more than £300m for Liverpool when it comes into effect from the start of the 2027-28 season. Turkish Airlines will replace Standard Chartered, Liverpool’s main club partner since 2010, on the front of the men’s, women’s and academy match shirts.

Standard Chartered have been Liverpool’s main partner for 17 years and their current deal is understood to be worth around £50m per season. The company will become a global partner of Liverpool from 2027-28.

Liverpool believe the deal with Turkish Airlines is the most lucrative shirt deal in Premier League history, although Manchester United claimed their arrangement with Snapdragon is also worth more than £60m a year.

Either way, Liverpool’s new shirt deal underlines the huge commercial pull of a club that posted record revenues of £703m in the financial year ending May 31st, 2025. The club’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, is also set to make £2bn from selling a 38% stake to 1892 Holdings, a consortium led by Amit Bhatia and including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

“This is a milestone announcement for us and we are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines as our main club partner from June 2027,” said Liverpool’s chief commercial officer, Ben Latty. “The front of the Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club. Turkish Airlines is a globally recognised organisation with an extensive international network, and we look forward to beginning our partnership and building a strong relationship together, with already strong foundations built from those special memories back in 2005 [in Istanbul].”

Standard Chartered had a window of exclusivity to renew that expired last year. Liverpool’s sleeve sponsorship deal, currently with Expedia for between £9m and £12m a season, is also up for renewal. — Guardian