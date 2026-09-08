Joey O’Brien to link up with Republic of Ireland under-17s for pre-World Cup camp

Former Shelbourne manager Joey O’Brien will link up with the Republic of Ireland under-17s squad for a three-match camp in Spain this month.

O’Brien is to assist lead coach John Cotter and assistant Mark Connors when Ireland play the USA, the Netherlands and Norway in Malaga, although he is expected to return to senior coaching before the Under-17 World Cup in November.

Ireland have been drawn with Brazil, Costa Rica and Tanzania in Group I of the 48-team tournament that kicks off in Doha on November 21st.

“Joey brings unbelievable experience,” said FAI technical director Shane Robinson, who is currently doing his Uefa pro licence alongside O’Brien.

“I’ve listened to him talk about his journey from Lourdes Celtic all the way to playing for his country, and about the people he has worked with, who help shape you as a player and person. Like how Sam Allardyce was ahead of his time [at Bolton Wanderers]. We want people like Joey in our system to influence the players.”

Unlike some of the FAI’s previous connections with former internationals learning their trade in coaching, O’Brien is on a paid contract.

“Nobody can volunteer any more,” said Robinson. “They all have casual contracts.”

O’Brien will coach teenage talents like St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Ryan Sheridan and Josh O’Dwyer, who recently joined Austrian club FC Liefering from Shamrock Rovers.

Rory Finneran and Jaden Umeh, who both featured at last year’s Under-17 World Cup, were capped this summer by Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

“Underneath Rory and Jaden there are really good players coming up,” said Cotter. “Ryan Sheridan just played 120 minutes in the (FAI) cup against Bohs.

Republic of Ireland under-19 men’s coach Noel Hunt. Photograph: Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images

“Rory and Jaden are ready now, others will develop later. It would be dismissive of me to say last year was a stronger group as there are a lot of really good players with potential.

“Cillian Murphy has had an excellent year in the First Division [for Cork City], Richard Ferizaj is another playing first-team minutes [at Bray Wanderers], and Victor Ozhianvuna has been excellent for Shamrock Rovers but unfortunately he is injured at the minute.”

Arsenal-bound Ozhianvuna is a doubt for a second World Cup at under-17 level as he has not featured for Rovers since May.

Robinson and Cotter were speaking to the media in Abbotstown on Tuesday alongside Ireland under-19 women’s coach Chelsea Noonan and under-19 men’s coach Noel Hunt, who returned to Ireland after losing his job as Reading manager last year.

Robinson is striving to enhance access to professional coaching for Ireland’s high-potential footballers, with 195 boys and 138 girls taking part in camps across eight weeks this summer.

The FAI’s new coaching structure is more fluid than its previous iteration as coaches are assessed by Robinson and FAI director of football John Martin before being given a new group or remaining with their current crop up the age grades.

“Previously it was set roles,” Robinson added. “There was no pathway for a coach to be promoted [but there is now].”