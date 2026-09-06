Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election, as Fifa claims ‘nothing has changed’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has reiterated his desire to stand for re-election despite the continuing controversy surrounding his leadership.

Infantino refused to answer questions about his future when asked by reporters at the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

He is under severe pressure to resign after trying to sell stakes in Fifa tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors.

European governing body Uefa has led calls for Infantino to step down with further opposition coming from the Asian confederation and that which represents countries in North and Central America plus the Caribbean.

A Fifa spokesperson said: “The Fifa president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.”

Uefa has vowed to work together with other federations to find a credible alternative candidate should Infantino stand at the Fifa congress in March.

Infantino spoke to reporters ahead of the start of the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Poland but declined to make any remarks regarding the furore over abandoned plans to sell stakes in the World Cup.

Speaking to Sky News, Infantino said: “There will be a lot to say but there will be a right place and a right time to say this. It’s not today, it’s not here.

“We are continuing at Fifa, of course, to work to give every corner of the world a chance to find ways and means for them to become better and to participate and to celebrate football, which we all love.”

Infantino then walked away while reporters continued to fire questions at him about his future and whether he would apologise.