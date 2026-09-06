Derry City brush aside Dundalk challenge to book place in FAI Cup semi-finals

Kevin dos Santos scores Derry City's third goal during the Club Orange FAI Cup quarter-final against Dundalk at the Brandywell. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

FAI Cup quarter-final: Derry City 4 [P McClean 23; M Duffy 44 pen, 85; K Santos 80] Dundalk 2 [Tracey 13; Gaxha 90+1]

Second-half goals from Kevin dos Santos and Michael Duffy secured Derry City a Club Orange FAI Cup semi-final away to Galway United as Dundalk were brushed aside at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday.

Mark Connolly’s Candystripes were forced to fight back after Shane Tracey’s first-half opener for the Lilywhites as goals from Patrick McClean and Duffy ensured it was the home team who led at the break.

And with Dundalk forced to go for broke after the break, the 67th-minute introduction of Dos Santos, making his first appearance since July 16th, saw Derry make the game safe as the Portuguese winger slotted home Derry’s third before Duffy added a fourth on 84 minutes.

There was still time for a late Leonard Gaxha consolation for the visitors but Derry were well worth a win which keeps alive their season.

Dundalk hit the front on nine minutes as Bobby Burns’s corner wasn’t cleared by the home defence, instead falling perfectly for Tracey who slammed home from 12 yards.

Patrick McClean celebrates scoring Derry City's first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

But Dundalk’s joy was short-lived, 14 minutes to be precise, as Duffy crossed perfectly for McClean to glance a superb header beyond Enda Minogue.

Derry hit the front four minutes from the break when Brandon Fleming’s pull back to the edge of the area struck the hand of the unfortunate Ronan Teahan, with referee Paul McLaughlin pointing to the spot. Up stepped home captain Duffy to fire home the penalty.

Ciarán Kilduff’s response was a second-half triple substitution but the closest Dundalk came was courtesy of home defender Jamie Stott, whose 75th-minute header back to Tom Norcott lacked the needed purchase, the City goalkeeper having to be out quickly to smother Gaxha’s shot.

With Dundalk pushing, Derry made the came safe as Dos Santos announced his return to first-team action in style. And with Duffy tagging on the fourth, his 12th of the season and sixth in his last four games, Derry are now one game from a third FAI Cup final appearance in five years if they successfully see off Galway in the semi-finals.

Sunday’s semi-final draw saw Bohemians drawn at home to Waterford, with both ties to be played on the week ending Sunday, October 11th.

DERRY CITY: T Norcott; C Dummigan, B Fleming, P McClean, J Stott; M Duffy (J Olayinka, 91), A O’Reilly, D Burns (K dos Santos, 67), E Chapman, N Twisk; T Smith (L Boyce, 75).

DUNDALK: E Minogue; R Burns, M Animasahun, A Dervin (K Buckley, 56), D McDaid (T Clarke, 56); D Horgan, R Teahan, E Vassenin, S Tracey (H Groome, 71), R Cornwall (JR Wilson, 64); C Dillon (L Gaxha, 56).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.