Premier League round-up: Erling Haaland’s goal secures points for Manchester City

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's goal against Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester City 1 [Haaland 26] Coventry City 0

Erling Haaland’s first-half header saw Manchester City edge out Coventry 1-0 and make it three wins from three as Enzo Fernandez made an earlier than planned debut.

Haaland’s third goal of the season came in the 26th minute when he headed in Antoine Semenyo’s cross in a move started by Fernandez.

The £125 million deadline-day signing from Chelsea had been named among the substitutes but was thrust into Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up when Nico O’Reilly was hurt during the warm-up, and the Argentinian impressed with an energetic display.

Fernandez was also instrumental in a move that ended with Rayan Cherki hitting a post, but was offside when he set up Haaland for a second-half goal which was disallowed.

Coventry defended deep for much of the afternoon and registered only 22 per cent possession, but turned up the heat late on with chances for substitutes Loum Tchaouna and Ellis Simms as City were left hanging on.

However, Frank Lampard’s newly-promoted side slumped to a third straight defeat, yet to score on their return to the Premier League.

Fulham 2 [King 12; César Palacios 42] Crystal Palace 3 [Mitchell 35, 54; Chilwell 77]

Ben Chilwell celebrated his return to Crystal Palace with a late winner in their 3-2 comeback victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The deadline-day signing from Strasbourg, who spent half of the 2024-25 season on loan from Chelsea at Selhurst Park, was introduced as a 74th-minute substitute and found the back of the net three minutes later.

Josh King opened the scoring for the hosts in the 11th minute before Tyrick Mitchell levelled with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Cesar Palacios opened his Premier League account three minutes before half-time to restore Fulham’s lead, but Mitchell equalised again after the break and Chilwell struck late on to seal a first win for new Palace boss Pierre Sage.

Brentford 1 [Janelt 57] Sunderland 1 [Le Fee 82 pen]

Enzo Le Fee scored a late penalty to rescue a point for Sunderland in a lively 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was a moment of redemption for the midfielder, who embarrassed himself with a botched panenka spot-kick on this ground last season.

Regis Le Bris’s side were comfortably beaten that day in January but here they bullishly refused to go down easily after falling behind to Vitaly Janelt’s half-volley early in the second half.

At that stage, they looked like paying the price for failing to take advantage of a first half they had dominated, a contentious and highly drawn-out VAR check chalking off a goal from Dan Ballard whilst Le Fee struck a post and Brentford clung on more by luck than by design.

Keith Andrews suffered the misfortune of losing his captain Nathan Collins inside 20 minutes after the Ireland defender was forced off after clashing with Noah Sadiki. Then having gone behind, Andrews gambled on three half-time changes that looked to have paid off in the shape of Janelt’s strike and three points.

Then, in the 82nd minute, substitute Wilson Isidor went down with Keane Lewis-Potter’s hands on him. A penalty was the decision and there was catharsis for Le Fee as he got it right from 12 yards.

Brighton 1 [Vuskovic 71] Leeds United 1 [Bogle 15]

Brighton’s club-record signing Luka Vuskovic headed his first goal in English football to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s unbeaten visitors were on course for victory at the Amex Stadium after Jayden Bogle tapped home a 15th-minute opener.

But Croatia defender Vuskovic – a £46million summer arrival from Tottenham – earned the Seagulls a share of the spoils by nodding in Maxim De Cuyper’s corner 19 minutes from time.

Injury-hit Brighton lacked creativity for large spells but were rewarded for a much improved second-half display and could have snatched a late winner through Pascal Gross.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasted a golden first-half chance to double Leeds’ lead, while Ao Tanaka, who assisted Bogle’s opener, struck the crossbar and also had a goal disallowed for offside at 1-0.

The result leaves the West Yorkshire club with five points from their opening three top-flight fixtures, with the Seagulls a point behind.

Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tottenham earned their first point of the Premier League season after a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, but things are still not clicking for Roberto De Zerbi’s new-look side.

Defeats to Brentford and Newcastle in the opening two games of the season had put Spurs under early-season scrutiny after a summer spend of almost £400 million in the transfer window.

And it would have been three defeats to open their league campaign for the first time since 1980 had Forest not had a goal controversially disallowed by VAR midway through the second half.

Neco Williams’s effort was chalked off after the ball was ruled to have hit his arm as he bundled over the line to leave Forest furious.

Spurs only had half-chances as their wait for a goal goes on – this is the first time since 1974/75 that they have not scored in their first three games of a season – and De Zerbi has plenty of work to do.

Forest are also waiting for their first victory after also going through a summer of change under new boss Oliver Glasner.