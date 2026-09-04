Shamrock Rovers must make lead count as St Pat’s and Bohs loom

Shamrock Rovers will be without Rory Gaffney for the game against Shelbourne after the 36-year-old announced his retirement during the week. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium, Friday, 8pm – Live on Virgin Media Two

As Shamrock Rovers were knocked out of the FAI Cup by St Patrick’s Athletic and Stephen Bradley’s side failed to reach the group stage of the Uefa Conference League for the first time since 2023, the absence of Rory Gaffney was never more keenly felt.

The Galway striker announced his retirement this week as injury finally caught up with the 36-year-old.

“I’m gutted that we didn’t manage to get him back on the pitch this year,” said Bradley ahead of the Ringsend derby against Shelbourne. “There were moments where we thought we were there, but he’s got to think of his family and his life after football. It’s the right decision to make for him.

“If there’s a way to go out, it’s winning the double and scoring in the [cup] final. It doesn’t get much better than that domestically.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a man and as a player. He’s an incredible character. If he wants to manage or coach in the game, he can do that because of how he sees the game. His football IQ is really high.”

Gaffney’s retirement comes after Maleace Asamoah left Rovers for Port Vale after the English attacker failed to make an impact in the League of Ireland.

“Maleace’s situation was a tricky one for some weeks,” said Bradley. “He was fit, but we couldn’t really play him because Wigan were in the process of selling him a few times. He’s a good fellow, worked and trained hard, but then his injury here hurt him.”

At least there was a return from injury for John McGovern last weekend, featuring in Rovers’ 3-3 draw against Derry City. The Down native is set to fill the lone forward role that Jonathan Afolabi, Aaron Greene and Michael Noonan have been unable to nail down in 2026.

Goals will be needed if Rovers are to make use of their game in hand over St Pat’s and Bohemians, with their Dublin rivals five points adrift entering the Premier Division run-in.

Shels appear to be building for next season under manager John Russell as they remain mired in the mid-table following a draw in Galway last Friday.

“We know we need to be more ruthless,” said Russell, “to be killers when we’re on top and to put the game to bed.”