Real Betis v Real Madrid live updates: Troy Parrott starts on the bench in Seville

La Liga: Real Betis v Real Madrid, Estadio de La Cartuja, 8pm Irish time

Another chance for Real Madrid but Vini Jr hesitates and finds the sidenetting. The Brazilian wasn’t helped by the delayed pass across the box from Mbappé, who looked like he wanted to work something up for himself before opting for the alternative.

15 MINS: Real Betis 0 Real Madrid 0

Confusion between Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham puts an end to a solid chance for Madrid.

Long cross is sent in and both make the run into the box, coming together. Guler gets a foot to it, but it’s an easy block for Valles.

11 MINS: Real Betis 0 Real Madrid 0

First shot for Real Betis come from Anthony. A poor Real Madrid throw is intercepted but reclaimed by the visitors, only for a sloppy pass to gift Anthony the shot on goal. He arrows for the top left, but Courtois has his measure.

8 MINS: Real Betis 0 Real Madrid 0

And we’re underway. Slow opening exchanges as Real Madrid push up. Dumfries makes a run up the wing and turns in, Fran Garcia on the receiving end of a heavy shoulder.

At a stoppage in play, the Real Madrid players tell the referee they’re unhappy with the match ball, so the officials make a swap.

4 MINS: Real Betis 0 Real Madrid 0

“Hell hath no fury like a footballer scorned by player ratings,” Paul O’Brien writes after Spanish media gave Parrott no leeway following his performance against Levante, the Seville-based Estadio Deportivo marking his effort as 4/10.

“He was involved in the first Verdiblanco goal, more through sheer determination and persistence than skilful execution,” read Estadio Deportivo’s review of Parrott. “In the second half, he missed a header from a clear scoring position. He never quite clicked with his team-mates.”

Can’t win ‘em all.

[ Troy Parrott feels the sting of harsh Spanish critics after first La Liga startOpens in new window ]

We’re almost ready to go over in Seville now.

Should he feature off the bench this evening, it will be Parrott’s third outing with his new club. He made his first appearance off the bench in their win over Valencia, playing a crucial part in Pablo Garcia’s 83rd-minute winner, earning him his first start on their next day out against Levante.

[ Troy Parrott flirts with fantasy on lively Real Betis debutOpens in new window ]

Despite some frustrations for Parrott, having a goal ruled offside and missed an opportunity on goal, the 24-year-old was influential up front for Betis and provided the assist for Marc Bartra’s first-half goal.

[ Troy Parrott makes first start for Real Betis in Levante defeatOpens in new window ]

Real Madrid sit second in La Liga on nine points after three wins in the opening three games, beating against Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Málaga. Barcelona are in the top spot, also on nine points but ahead on goal difference.

Real Betis, meanwhile, are seventh, level on six points with Sevilla in sixth. After their 1-0 win at home to Real Sociedad to kick off the new season, Pellegrini’s men got a win away to Valencia before they were outfired by Levante, losing 5-2.

Hello, welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for Real Betis’s La Liga game against Real Madrid.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott has been named on the bench for Manuel Pellegrini’s side as they host José Mourinho’s charges.

Kick-off at Estadio de La Cartuja is at 8pm Irish time.

Here’s how the sides line out..

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ❗



Our starting XI for #RealBetisRealMadrid! 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/A4YGO8yEVV — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) September 4, 2026

REAL BETIS: Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Fran Garcia, F Bernal, Marc Roca, Antony, Isco (capt), Fornais, Cucho.

Subs: Bartra, Ángel Ortiz, Iker Losada, Fidalgo, V Gómez, Riquelme, Deossa, Parrott, J Firpo, Morante, Manu González, A De Pablo.

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huiksen, Cucurella, Camavinga, Valverde (capt), Bellingham, Arda Guler, Vini Jr, Mbappé.

Subs: Lunin, Javi Navarro, Trent, Á Carreras, C Espí, Bernardo, Brahim, Rudiger, Yan Diomande, Cestero, Mario Rivas, Sergio Martínez.