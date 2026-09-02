Soccer

Aoibhe Brennan joins Manchester City from Bohemians

Eighteen-year-old to initially line out for Man City under-21s

Aoibhe Brennan scored eight goals in 72 senior appearances for Bohemians. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Aoibhe Brennan scored eight goals in 72 senior appearances for Bohemians. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Wed Sept 02 2026 - 15:481 MIN READ

Aoibhe Brennan has completed her move from Bohemians to Manchester City, where she will initially play for the under-21 squad.

“It’s crazy, it’s special, every girl dreams of becoming a professional footballer,” said the 18-year-old, who made 72 senior appearances for Bohs, scoring eight goals.

“I’m lucky to have the opportunity,” Brennan added. “Getting over there is one thing, but staying over there is another.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without Bohs. I want to thank everyone at the club so much for the support they have shown me throughout my time here.”

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Brennan will come under the guidance of City’s academy head Hannah Dingley, who spent 14 months as head of women’s and girls football at the FAI before her departure in July 2025.

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent