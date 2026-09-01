Transfer deadline day: Aston Villa sign Ibrahim Mbaye and Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Aston Villa continued their squad rebuild from a summer of departures with the signing of defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

After a summer of departures Aston Villa have made a double move on deadline day, signing Senegal winger Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in a reported club-record £47m (€55m) deal, and completing a move for England defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is the son-in-law of Roy Keane, from Southampton.

Everton have agreed a deal to take Jack Grealish on another season-long loan from Manchester City.

Grealish (30) moved to the Hill Dickinson stadium on loan last summer but, after scoring two goals and registering six assists in an impressive first half of the campaign, he suffered a stress fracture in his foot in January.

The deal for Grealish to return to Everton comes at the same time as City have agreed a fee worth up to £65m for Toffees winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Premier League newcomers Hull have signed German striker Ilyas Ansah from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Tigers and becomes the club’s 13th signing securing promotion to the top flight.

Sunderland are working on a deal for Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

The 21-year-old Belgium international has been given permission to travel to the north east to wrap up a move which would see him sign a contract until 2031.

Tottenham are set to make a double signing from Chelsea after agreeing deals to take Mykhailo Mudryk on loan and buy Tosin Adarabioyo.

The move for Mudryk will reunite Roberto De Zerbi with a player he coached at Shakhtar Donetsk before the midfielder was sold to Chelsea in an £89 million deal in 2023.

However, Mudryk only returned from a 20-month suspension last month after returning an adverse finding for the banned substance meldonium in 2024.

His loan deal will include a £75m option to make the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, Adarabioyo is set to join for a fee of £7m, a deal which will allow Kevin Danso to join Sunderland.