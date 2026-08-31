Arsenal trying to lure Julián Álvarez after agreeing deals to sell Martinelli and Jesus

Arsenal are keen to sign Argentina forward Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid ahead of the closing of the transfer window on Tuesday. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Arsenal are running out of time to persuade Julián Álvarez to join them from Atlético Madrid after agreeing to sell Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Fábio Vieira in deals collectively worth more than £70 million.

Álvarez has his heart set on Barcelona despite Atlético’s insistence they will not sell to their La Liga rivals and returned to training on Sunday after being left out of their squad for the win over Sevilla.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is understood to have spoken to Álvarez last week in an effort to persuade the former Manchester City forward to return to the Premier League and to have been informed the Argentina international wants only Barcelona.

The Spanish champions have since agreed an £8.6 million deal to sign Jesus, who has entered the final year of his contract after falling down the pecking order behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres. However, Barcelona would like to sign another attacker after selling Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain and are said to have not given up on Álvarez.

Atlético have agreed a deal with Juventus for Jonathan David on an initial loan with an option to make the Canada forward’s move permanent next summer. But they are understood to be determined to keep Álvarez, who joined from City in 2024

Arsenal remain hopeful the 26-year-old could change his mind but are believed to be monitoring several other attacking options. Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye was among the players on their shortlist but Tottenham are in advanced talks over a £60 million deal for the Senegal forward. Arsenal missed out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and failed in an ambitious attempt to sign Vinícius Júnior, the Brazil forward signing a contract extension at Real Madrid.

Arsenal have signed Christos Tzolis to replace Leandro Trossard on the left but Martinelli’s expected departure to Al-Hilal for a club-record £56 million sale would create a space in the squad, although Eberechi Eze is also capable of playing there.

Martinelli, who scored six times in the Champions League last season but only once in the Premier League, is due to have his medical on Monday after being left out of Arsenal’s squad against Coventry on the opening weekend. His fee surpasses the £40 million Liverpool paid Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017.

Vieira looks poised to join Hamburg, where he was on loan last season, for £8.6 million. – Guardian