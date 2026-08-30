Troy Parrott feels the sting of harsh Spanish critics after first La Liga start

Troy Parrott in action for Real Betis in their La Liga game against Levante on Saturday. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Hell hath no fury like a footballer scorned by player ratings. The old ‘we don’t read the papers’ line doesn’t wash once a four or five is slapped against your name, with irked players capable of demonstrating extraordinary powers of recall when they happen to collar the particular culprit at some point down the line.

L’Équipe are the grandmasters at such numerical savagery, delivering witheringly low marks for performance, or lack thereof. But Estadio Deportivo, the Seville-based sports daily, gave them a run for their money over the weekend, and Troy Parrott – on his first La Liga start – wasn’t spared.

Parrott provided a determined assist for Marc Bartra’s 34th-minute goal, had a headed goal ruled out for offside, and then missed a sitter at a crucial stage. Estadio Deportivo dished out a lowly 4/10 for his efforts. Mind you, the Dubliner was in good company as only two of his team-mates fared better, with fives, after the 5-2 drubbing at Levante.

Troy Parrott scores... but it's disallowed! 👀



He heads in but the goal isn't given after a VAR check for offside ❌ pic.twitter.com/InL0LXB7OU — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) August 29, 2026

“He was involved in the first Verdiblanco goal, more through sheer determination and persistence than skilful execution,” read Estadio Deportivo’s review of Parrott. “In the second half, he missed a header from a clear scoring position. He never quite clicked with his team-mates.”

Considering he is only in Spain a wet week, Ireland’s poster boy won’t lose sleep as the bedding-in process continues and, anyway, it was the “defensive disaster” that veteran Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini was seething over.

Remember, Parrott could have joined a West Ham side still scratching around for a first Championship win after three attempts. Instead, he’s preparing to face Real Madrid at home on Friday night. So, the good-time vibes remain strong.

Heimir Hallgrímsson will be tuning into that game as he prepares for a squad announcement on September 17th for the upcoming Nations League ties. But the Republic of Ireland manager will be heartened by the scoring return of some of his other players over the weekend, six of his players on the mark in the Championship.

That Jack Moylan was among them was encouraging after his eye-catching breakthrough on the international stage back in May, scoring a hat-trick on his debut against Grenada. He scored his first league goal for his new club Cardiff City in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, drilling a low shot to the net from just inside the box. Fellow Ireland international Tom Cannon cancelled it out from the spot moments later.

“I think Jack Moylan had a really effective game,” said Cardiff’s Irish manager Brian Barry-Murphy of the former Shelbourne player. “My message to him before the game was to be patient with himself because you know when he gets the ball he’s very attack minded and wants to do things that are unpredictable.”

In a sport often straight-jacketed by structured clipboard coaching, “unpredictable” is a badge of honour.

Jimmy Dunne got the winner for QPR in their 2-1 success at Blackburn, while Jason Knight scored one and was involved in another as Bristol City edged Portsmouth.

Finn Azaz was feeling the social media love from Southampton fans after being dubbed a “wizard” for scoring one goal, assisting another and winning a penalty that was converted in their 5-1 takedown of Millwall, who had scored first through Ireland international Mark Sykes following his summer move from Bristol City.

But if Azaz was twinkle-toed, Jake O’Brien was crinkle-nosed after feeling the frustration of an unwanted hat-trick of outings as an unused substitute for Everton. A move away is still on the cards before the looming transfer deadline.

Leo Scienza 🪄

Finn Azaz ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WhXOvJPDzu — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 29, 2026

Brentford’s Caoimhín Kelleher pulled off impressive saves as Leeds pegged Keith Andrews’ men back for a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, while Ipswich captain Dara O’Shea and late substitute Kasey McAteer featured in the bruising 5-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Former Ireland No 1 Gavin Bazunu was on Bolton’s bench for their 1-0 Championship defeat at home to Mason Melia and Josh Honohan’s Lincoln City, following his permanent move from Southampton on Friday. Expect him to start soon.

Liam Scales made his first league appearance for Celtic this season, starting in their 2-1 win over Falkirk, while fellow Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele got 90 minutes in Strasbourg’s 2-1 victory over Lens in Ligue 1.