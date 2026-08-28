Andoni Iraola tells Liverpool’s forwards to ‘exhaust themselves’

Andoni Iraola will take charge of Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in the Premier League when they welcome Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Premier League: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, Saturday, 12.30pm – Live on TNT Sports 1

Andoni Iraola has said it is more important for Liverpool’s forwards to exhaust themselves than perform for 90 minutes as he prepares to make an “emotional” Premier League bow at Anfield.

The Liverpool head coach hopes his attacking options will be improved by the arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain and another winger before Tuesday’s deadline, with only Victor Muñoz added to his front line so far. The Basque coach has outlined the demands he will put on his forwards as they adapt to a new era at Liverpool.

Iraola said: “For me, wingers, forwards, I always tell them that they don’t need to give us 90 minutes. I tell them it is good news when they are exhausted because then we have taken everything from you and someone else will come in.

“We have the situation now with Jérémy [Jacquet], who hasn’t had a proper pre-season but he is close to getting there. But normally defenders can last 90 minutes easier. For offensive players, it’s not mandatory that you play the whole game. Once you are done, we can change you. I think it’s the best way, and they all have to understand it like this.”

Iraola said Muñoz was “ready to start games” having missed the opening weeks of pre-season as he recuperated from Spain’s victorious World Cup campaign. The 23-year-old impressed from the bench at Newcastle last weekend and was signed for €40 million from Osasuna on Iraola’s recommendation.

“I had never coached against Victor because he made his debut in La Liga when I was already here in the Premier League but I had very good references of him,” Iraola said.

“The club put his name [to me] and we started to analyse his game. We all liked what he gives us. It’s early for him in terms of him not being able to speak the language, and he needs to get a better relationship with team-mates, but I like his attitude. He works very hard. He is ready to play right side, left side, and he impacted the game the other day. The subs all played very well.”

Iraola’s wife and two young children will be at Anfield on Saturday – as will the club’s new vice-chair, Amit Bhatia – to witness his first competitive home game, against Nottingham Forest.

“My wife never normally comes to my games,” he said. “But now she is starting to go because my kids want to go. The kids are starting to understand football a little bit and they will sometimes go. Not all the time, but they will be there for the first game because the timing is very good.

“I think there will be an emotional part that is going to be probably only for me. I know it’s my first game but I will not be trying to think too much about those things. Probably when the game finishes, and if it finishes well, then I will be more thinking of myself.” – Guardian