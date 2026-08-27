Shamrock Rovers need to arrest slide in Finland to ensure Conference League qualification

Uefa Conference League playoff round, second leg: KuPS (1) v Shamrock Rovers (1), Vare Arena, Thursday, 4pm Irish time – stream on Solidsport TV

As recently as August 4th, Shamrock Rovers were on course to deliver the greatest season in their 127-year history. And the most profitable.

The double-double was a tempting odds-on bet and progress to the Europa League seemed realistic after the dismantling of Albanian champions KF Egnatia on a glorious summer’s night in Tallaght.

Planning had quietly begun for possible away trips to Juventus, Milan or Marseille following a 3-1 victory that was inspired by Graham Burke and a rejuvenated Jack Byrne.

There were some worrying signs. The 2-0 loss to Floriana in Malta was corrected by a 5-1 second-leg thrashing to reach the second round of Champions League qualifying. Demotion to the Europa League was confirmed after defeat to Ararat-Armenia but Stephen Bradley calmly accentuated the positives, despite injuries to newly established attackers John McGovern and Victor Ozhianvuna.

There followed a mini-meltdown away to Egnatia when transport mishaps and scorching conditions played a part in the 5-1 loss.

That result initially seemed like a blip three days later when Jonathan Afolabi and Michael Noonan goals had Rovers in control at half-time at Richmond Park against St Patrick’s Athletic in the FAI Cup. By the end of extra-time the name on everyone’s lips was St Pat’s 17-year-old striker Sam Rooney, who scored the winner in a 3-2 turnaround.

Suddenly, a Rovers squad constructed for domestic dominance and a winter campaign across Europe, for the third straight season, are facing down St Pat’s and Bohemians to retain their league title.

KuPS and their 34-year-old coach Miika Nuutinen came to Tallaght last week with a plan to stymie the impact of Byrne and Burke. They also put the sort of pressure on Pico Lopes and the Rovers back three that League of Ireland clubs should start to replicate. The high press caused all sorts of problems with a late equaliser from Piotr Parzyszek earning the Finns a well deserved 1-1 result.

Kuopion Palloseura's Piotr Parzyszek celebrates scoring against Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

“We knew how they would play and their style and identity, but you don’t really know anything until you’re on the pitch and get a feel for them up close,” said Bradley. “So KuPS are what we thought, and we saw what we felt we’d see in both halves.”

Now comes a second leg on an artificial surface in Kuopio that Bradley has already raised concerns about.

“I’ve no doubt the players will embrace [the challenge]. We will play the game in front of us. The players have done this many times before and are very good at it. I’ve no doubt tomorrow will be no different.”

There lies one obvious concern. For all the teenage talent flooding out of their academy this decade, Rovers started five 30-somethings in the first leg and not a single academy graduate.

A slight advantage comes with KuPS losing 4-2 to Mariehamn in the Veikkausliiga last Sunday as Rovers versus Shelbourne was postponed so Irish football’s last representative in Europe had a chance to prepare for this tactical battle.

KuPS have enhanced their team by signing Danish midfielder Julius Eskesen and while McGovern and Dan Cleary made the trip, they are not expected to return from injury until the Derry City game on Sunday.

This playoff comes with a price tag of at least €3 million as failure to reach the Conference League group stage in 2023 led to a €2.365 million loss. Even last year, Rovers dropped from a profit of €1.183 million in 2024 to a €469,973 loss despite earning almost €6 million in Uefa prize money.

That will focus the minds above Bradley but the manager and players have grown accustomed to European nights into December. That will be taken away from them if they cannot find form.