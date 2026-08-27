Champions League draw: Troy Parrott set for Arsenal and Bayern Munich clashes with Real Betis

Troy Parrott in action for Real Betis in his debut for the Spanish club against Valencia on Tuesday. Photograph: Manuel Blondeau/Inpho

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott will face Premier League opposition when his new side Real Betis play host to Arsenal in the league phase of the Champions League.

The draw for the league phase of the new season was held in Monaco on Thursday, with 36 clubs drawn to create 144 fixtures.

The Spanish side, who signed Parrott in a reported €20-million deal last week, will also be at home to Porto, Feyenoord and Como, while their away fixtures will see them travel to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Slovan Bratislava.

Meanwhile, Arsenal face mouthwatering assignments against Real Madrid and Bayern as they bid to go one better than last season’s agonising near miss and win a first Champions League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side were pipped on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025/26 final in May and will be expected to cruise through this season’s league phase. The bulk of their draw appears kind, but they are tasked with a visit to the Allianz Arena to play Bayern, who they beat 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium last November, and host Real, who are once again under the charge of José Mourinho.

Two seasons ago, Arsenal beat the Spanish giants 3-0 at home in a quarter-final first leg, with Declan Rice scoring two memorable free-kicks.

Arsenal will also welcome Borussia Dortmund, Lille and the Azerbaijani debutants Sabah to north London. In addition to their expedition to play Real Betis, their other away fixtures involve trips to Napoli and Slavia Prague.

Manchester City will swiftly renew acquaintances with Rodri when they visit Barcelona during Enzo Maresca’s first Champions League campaign in charge. They will greet Kevin De Bruyne and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium, just as they did last season in cruising to a 2-0 win. Their other home ties bring an enticing meeting with the reigning champions PSG, a tie against Sporting and a visit by AEK Athens. Trips to Porto, RB Leipzig and Lens will round off their schedule.

The return of Manchester United to Europe’s elite competition throws up home games with Bayern, Roma, RB Leipzig and Sabah. Michael Carrick’s team will travel to Como, who are managed by Cesc Fàbregas, along with Atlético Madrid, Sporting and Villarreal.

Liverpool will host Atlético, Porto, Villarreal and Lens. They visit Lask, the newcomers who sensationally defeated Celtic on Tuesday, along with Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Inter in a relatively kind-looking set of games.

Aston Villa, decimated in recent weeks by the departures of key players, will hope to have strengthened sufficiently for a home tie with PSG and a visit to Barcelona. They will be heartened by a stirring performance in their recent Super Cup defeat to Luis Enrique’s side in Salzburg. Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahce and the Norwegian new boys Viking Stavanger will also visit Villa Park. Unai Emery will also take his team to Club Brugge, Galatasaray and Slavia Prague.

While Chelsea did not qualify for European competition this season, their home will still host Champions League football. The Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, still unable to play continental matches in their homeland, will stage home games there. Real Madrid are the most high-profile of their four visitors, meaning Mourinho will return to his old stomping ground.

PSG’s bid to win a third successive Champions League title involves home league games against Barcelona, Roma, Galatasaray and Slovan Bratislava, as well as trips to Villarreal, Como, City and Villa.

The first set of fixtures will be played on September 8th/9th. The schedule and dates for all eight match weeks will be announced on Saturday. – Guardian