FAI will financially support new National League through to the 2029 season

The FAI National League was launched at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

The long-awaited Irish football pyramid is beginning to take shape.

Salthill Devon FC and Technological University Dublin (TUD) are two of 15 clubs entered into the inaugural National League that begins this weekend in the lesser-known soccer enclaves of Letterkenny, Castlebar and South East Technological University in Carlow.

The Football Association of Ireland will financially support the league through to the 2029 season, starting with a €15,000 participation grant.

Additional funding for transport costs will enable a club like Cockhill Celtic to make the 540km roundtrip from the Inishowen peninsula to play Lucan United at Copper Face Jacks Park on September 19th.

One club official said the cost of a same-day return journey from Donegal to Dublin starts at €1,500, with that figure breaking €4,000 for an overnight trip to Munster.

The ambitious project is being framed as the top amateur competition in the country. The National League’s amateur status could prove temporary as the 2027 champions will have to attain a League of Ireland licence before they face the bottom team from the First Division in a promotion-relegation playoff.

“There won’t be any paid players,” said Garret Higgins, the FAI’s national competitions lead. “Obviously, players are entitled to expenses for their travel, but that’s it. There’s no provision within the rules for paid players.”

And yet, from next year, professionally contracted players at League of Ireland clubs can be loaned to the third tier.

The trophy that will be presented to the National League champions. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“That’s a mechanism we’re working with the League of Ireland department at the moment,” said Higgins. “But that will be the intention, to have a safeguard around having a provision for loanees, maybe young professionals.

“I suppose the market will dictate what the league looks like in years to come. What we want is to make sure that the status stays amateur in the short term so we can solidify the teams we have and maintain a competitive balance.”

He added: “What I would say is that a lot of people online say that it’s called the third tier of the League of Ireland. This is the National League. It’s its own separate entity, but it is connected in the sense that it has a bridge to the League of Ireland.”

If any of the 15 clubs intend to compete in the League of Ireland First Division in 2028, they will need to have their facilities, finances and governance structures up to the necessary standards by June 2027. If not, the promotion-relegation playoff will be shelved.

It was clear from the launch in Abbotstown on Tuesday that a new opportunity has emerged for coaches to enhance their careers within the National League.

Salthill’s manager is Greg Cunningham, the four-time capped Republic of Ireland international who returned home in 2024 after 17 years in English football to finish his playing career with Galway United.

“When I retired, I took some time out with the family but football is all I know,” said Cunningham, who hung up his boots following the end of the 2025 League of Ireland season. “So I was itching to get back in when the opportunity arose with Salthill. It’s a great opportunity to start my coaching journey.”

Greg Cunningham called time on his playing career after the 2025 League of Ireland season and is now manager of Salthill Devon in the FAI National League. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jamie Moore, the TUD manager, has a dual role at St Patrick’s Athletic as the club’s head of media and assistant academy manager where he is coaching a promising under-15 squad. St Pat’s train on the TUD campus in Blanchardstown.

“The TUD squad will be made up of current students and alumni so we are not an under-21 team as some of the games will be physically tough for the boys,” said Moore. “It’s a great option for lads coming out of under-20 [club academies] who do not have a contract. A lot do go to the Leinster Senior League but this is a national league. The FAI are really going to push it.”

TUD have recruited a backroom team that can also make an impact on the pitch.

“Our S&C coach Jack Kavanagh is a very good left back in his mid-twenties who has been at Treaty, Athlone and Kerry,” said Moore. “He’s come home to Dublin to start a full-time job away from football but he wants to play at a good level. Jack is leading the gym and nutrition side.

“Our assistant coach Ciaran Murray has come back from Australia where he was coaching at a good level. He is 28 now and still wants to keep playing. Both of them are already bringing an enthusiasm to the group in the first few weeks.”

National League Round 1

Saturday