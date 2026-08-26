Arsenal teenager Ceadach O’Neill at the centre of a tug of war between the FAI and IFA

Ceadach O'Neill on the ball for Arsenal during a preseason friendly against Girona at Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain, earlier this month. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The tug of war playing out between the FAI and IFA for the services of talented Arsenal youngster Ceadach O’Neill could reach a natural conclusion next month.

If Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill picks his namesake for the Nations League matches against Georgia and Hungary, that will be the end of the matter. For now, though, his international future remains unclear.

The midfielder (18) has already represented the North at senior level, in June friendlies against Guinea and France. Those matches had followed an approach from FAI director of football John Martin.

The Derry-born player was already “captured” under Fifa rules as he represented Northern Ireland at underage level. To declare for the Republic of Ireland, O’Neill must request a formal transfer before Fifa can sanction the switch.

He was in Dublin on August 5th for Arsenal’s friendly against Real Betis. Following the game, which Betis won 3-1, he was asked about where his international future lay. “We just have to see what happens,” he told the BBC. “At the minute I am just trying to come through at club level with Arsenal.”

Both the FAI and the IFA have confirmed that a delicate situation is ongoing behind the scenes. The player’s agent, Liam O’Donnell of Gersh Football UK, declined to comment when approached by The Irish Times.

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who brought O’Neill on as a substitute in three preseason games. “He’s really mature and really focused, and he has a tremendous quality to him.”

Ultimately, O’Neill will decide whether to request a transfer or remain a part of the Northern Ireland set-up.

Martin has made no secret of his intention to approach players born in Northern Ireland or elsewhere, as long as they are eligible to play for the Republic. Chelsea academy winger Christopher Atherton is an example of one player changing allegiance earlier this year. The 17-year-old, who was born in Armagh, has now been capped at under-19 level by the Republic.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill selected Ceadach O'Neill for two friendlies in June, against Guinea and France. Photograph: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

“Christopher played competitively for Northern Ireland at 17s, which meant he needed a transfer, so he can’t transfer back,” said Martin in May.

“They are big decisions for young kids. The transfer piece makes it a more serious conversation.”

O’Neill’s family have strong ties to the GAA and his uncles, Paddy and Eoin Bradley, were key figures for the Derry Gaelic football team in the 2000s.

Conor Bradley, the current Northern Ireland captain and Liverpool right-back, also comes from a GAA background. The Tyrone native is seen as one who slipped through the FAI net despite being a product of the IFA academy system before being capped at senior international level in 2021, aged 17.

“Fantastic player,” said Martin of Bradley. “You hear all the second-hand stuff that he is an Ireland fan. Asking the question is the bare minimum we should be doing, if they are eligible for us, whether they are based in Northern Ireland, Germany or the UK.”

The above comment, from May, prompted Michael O’Neill to contact Martin before he capped Ceadach O’Neill a month later against Guinea.

“The point I made to John is the FAI have their right to approach, that’s what the rules are, but it’s important that the timing and nature is done with a lot of care,” Michael O’Neill told the Sunday Life newspaper.

“It’s not ideal but it is important that we have dialogue with the FAI on this. They must understand our situation. We’re putting young players in an academy situation, paying for their education, making a big commitment to them and their families. We’re trying to give them the best possible chance of having a professional career when they go to England.

“You have to let a young player make his own mind up at a point in his career where he’s old and mature enough to do so.”