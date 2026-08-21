Tottenham close on deals for Manchester City’s Savinho and Omar Marmoush for €186m

Tottenham are in talks with Manchester City over the signings of Savinho and Omar Marmoush. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester City are close to agreeing the transfer of Savinho to Tottenham for £85m (€100m), with a separate deal of around £75m (€88m) for the arrival of Omar Marmoush from the FA Cup-winners to the north London club also being worked on.

Savinho signed for the City Football Group in summer 2022 for €40m, first joining Troyes, so the prospective sale of the 22-year-old for £85m represents a near £55m (€64m) profit for City’s owners. After loans at PSV and Girona, the Brazilian joined City two years ago but the winger failed to establish himself as a first-choice under Pep Guardiola, the former manager.

Marmoush was bought in January 2025 for around £59m (€68m) but, as with Savinho, the Egyptian forward was not a regular starter under Guardiola, due to having to compete with Erling Haaland.

If Spurs do buy both Savinho and Marmoush, that would take the club’s investment in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad this summer to £387m (€450m), after the purchases of Sandro Tonali for £100m (€116m), Mateus Fernandes for £85m (€100m), and Jan Paul van Hencke for £52m (€60m). - Guardian