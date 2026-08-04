FAI ‘will not facilitate’ Irish fans attending Nations League fixtures against Israel

The FAI said "safety and security concerns led to this decision being made". Photograph: Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has revealed Irish fans won’t be permitted to attend the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League games against Israel in September and October.

The Israeli FA has said “a small allocation” of their supporters will be accommodated at their ‘home’ leg game in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, September 27th.

A statement from the FAI on Tuesday read: “The Football Association of Ireland confirms that it will not facilitate in-stadium access to Ireland supporters for either of its Uefa Nations League fixtures with Israel.

“The association appreciates the passion and commitment that Ireland supporters always show when following its teams around the world, but operational challenges and safety and security concerns led to this decision being made.”

Ireland’s ‘home’ tie will be played behind closed doors in Bačka Topola, Serbia on Sunday, October 4th, with security concerns cited as the reason for moving the game outside of Ireland. Uefa has yet to confirm whether Irish media will be allowed to cover the fixture in the stadium.

Last month, the FAI said forfeiting the matches against Israel would cost the association around €5.5 million and could potentially rising to €10.3 million.

The ‘Stop The Game’ group, which has called for the FAI to boycott the fixtures against Israel, intimated last week that Ireland’s match against Austria at the Aviva Stadium on October 1st could be targeted by protesters.