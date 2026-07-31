Soccer

Shamrock Rovers aiming to go 10 points clear at the top as they travel to Drogheda

Stephen Bradley brings focus back to domestic issues after European ‘frustration’

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley applauds fans after the match against Ararat-Armenia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley applauds fans after the match against Ararat-Armenia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey Soccer Correspondent
Fri Jul 31 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

It’s Louth-only fixtures in the Premier Division on Friday night as bottom club Sligo Rovers face Dundalk at Oriel Park, while defending champions Shamrock Rovers can go 10 points clear with a win over Drogheda United at Sullivan and Lambe Park.

As four League of Ireland clubs navigate their way through European qualifiers this week, rescheduled Sunday fixtures see Shelbourne visit Waterford, St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Derry City to Richmond Park and Bohemians play Galway United at Dalymount Park.

As Rovers were bounced from the Champions League into the Europa League by Ararat-Armenia on Tuesday, Stephen Bradley’s side have enough time to recover for the trip to Drogheda.

“I think we all know what we produced on the night was brilliant,” said Bradley after a 2-1 win resulted in a 3-2 loss on aggregate to the Armenian champions. “Nine times out of 10 it’s enough to bring you through. Unfortunately, it wasn’t. So, it’s definitely a feeling of frustration.

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“That’s what is brilliant about football, the next game is always just around the corner. We know Drogheda away is a really important game for us, so we need to learn and move on quickly.”

Only five points clear of Sligo at the bottom of the table and four ahead of Waterford, Drogheda could do with a result to steer clear of relegation trouble.

The drop is all Sligo fans are thinking about after the club accepted an offer of €75,000 from Shamrock Rovers for their captain Will Fitzgerald.

“Will is one we’ve been after for some time,” said Bradley. “He’s a leader and has great versatility and real quality so really happy to get him in.”

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Considering Sligo also lost their manager John Russell to Shelbourne earlier this month, they will be keen to snap a poor run of form against a Dundalk outfit aiming for a European place.

Dundalk sit fourth in the table, seven points behind Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic, but recent financial woes are not a concern as manager Ciarán Kilduff strengthened his defence by signing Tom Grivosti from St Patrick’s on transfer deadline day.

“I think it’s a real statement of intent from the club,” said Kilduff. “And I think Tom is going to add a lot immediately to our group and help us finish the season positively.”

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent