Concacaf joins criticism of Fifa plan to sell off World Cup stakes to private investors

Concacaf has joined Uefa in criticising Fifa’s plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

In a strongly worded statement the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football expressed deep concerns about Fifa’s governance and a lack of due process, revealing that they were unaware of the proposal to sell stakes in a new commercial entity that has been valued at $20bn (€17.5bn) until reading about it in the media.

The Concacaf president, Victor Montagliani, was a key figure in delivering the 2026 World Cup and attended many matches with the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, making his omission from the discussions even more extraordinary.

The Canadian is one of eight Fifa vice-presidents, a group that includes the FA chair, Debbie Hewitt, who also appear to have been unaware of plans that are well advanced, with US company Thrive Eternal – run by Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner – already engaged to lead the investor group.

“Concacaf was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release,” they said in a statement released to the Guardian. “We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process.

“We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.

“As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, Fifa, the Confederations and every Member Association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport. Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship.

“This is the framework within which Concacaf operates. We trust that all within the Fifa family will act in the same manner.”

Fifa’s work with US bank JP Morgan set up a new company called Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would be partially sold off to “raise up to $4.2bn” to fund global football development projects later this year, has left other stakeholders stunned and reignited divisions within the world game.

Uefa, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation were already bracing themselves to fight Fifa’s plans to expand the World Cup to 64 teams for the 2030 tournament, and there are fears that inviting private investors will make further expansion inevitable, as well as leading to pressure to stage the World Cup more regularly given its huge commercial value.

Uefa accused Fifa of attempting to sell football’s soul and will hold emergency talks on Wednesday to plan a co-ordinated response that could involve legal action.

“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross,” they said. “Uefa takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not Fifa’s to sell.”

Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, joined critics of the plan last night, saying on social media that the sport does not belong to investors.

“The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone’s to sell,” Burnham wrote on X. “Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out.” – Guardian