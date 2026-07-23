‘You want to come back to Brandywell with something to play for’: Derry City set to enter uncharted waters

Uefa Conference League 2nd qualifying round, 1st leg: Rijeka (Croatia) v Derry City, Stadion HNK Rijeka, Thursday, 7.45pm Irish time

Michael Duffy hopes to lead Derry City into uncharted waters for the Brandywell club by reaching the group stages of European competition.

The City skipper knows it won’t be an easy task as they must first navigate past Croatian club HNK Rijeka in the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round before a potential third-round meeting with either Stjarnan or Ilves Tampere.

It’s been 20 years since Derry’s famous Uefa Cup run took the Foylesiders through three rounds in memorable games against Göteborg , Gretna and PSG.

In 2023, they came within one game of reaching the Conference League playoffs when losing on penalties to Tobol Kostanay.

Tiernan Lynch’s side parachuted into the Conference League second round after losing to CSKA Sofia 5-3 on aggregate last week.

Duffy reckons they can take confidence from their battling performances over the two legs against the Bulgarians. However, the Derry man expects the Croats to be a step up in class as he prepares for another special European night with his hometown club.

“Every game I lead the team out is special, but European games are just different, especially the other night walking out to a packed Brandywell,” Duffy said.

“The fans didn’t stop the whole night and it means a lot. I just hope now we can go and put in two big performances and get into the next round.”

Derry City’s Darragh Burns is cleared to play, having made his Derry debut in Sunday’s FAI Cup win over Tolka Rovers. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Duffy reached the Europa League group stages with Dundalk. With Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne representing the League of Ireland with prolonged European runs in recent years, he hopes Derry can progress in the competition beyond August.

“You see League of Ireland teams clubs the last few years doing brilliantly, teams qualifying almost every year. We have to believe we can do that, especially after the performances in the last two games,” he added.

“We can give anybody a game when we’re on it, and that has to be our mentality.

“It’s going to be another tough game, but we’re looking forward to it. I think we showed in the last round what we can do and took CSKA Sofia right until the end, who were a top side.

“It was obviously disappointing to go out, but we put in a good performance and can build on how we played and take that into Croatia.

“It will be tough out there with the conditions, and they’re going to be a top side as well.”

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Duffy believes Derry will give themselves the best chance to progress if they manage to keep the tie in the balance for the return leg at Brandywell.

“That’s what you want: You want to come back to Brandywell with something to play for.

“We will go out there and try to win the game. We’re not going to sit in. We will have a gameplan and hopefully get a result where we can have another big night at Brandywell.”

Former Grimsby Town winger Darragh Burns is cleared to play, having made his Derry debut in Sunday’s FAI Cup win over Tolka Rovers.

With Ellis Chapman on form and fellow new signings Christy Grogan and Nick Twisk showing real promise, Duffy believes Derry are in good shape heading to Croatia.

“We had a couple of great signings, with experience in the league and exciting players as well. It’s good for the squad. We’ve been down to the bare bones over the last couple of weeks, but everyone is coming back at the right time and new signings are getting match fitness up so the squad is looking good now.”